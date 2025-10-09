Peacemaker Star Says Goodbye To DCU Role Prior To Season 2 Finale

One of Peacemaker's stars says goodbye on Instagram ahead of the highly anticipated Season 2 finale of the DCU series on HBO Max. After her introduction in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker Season 1 fleshed out Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt even more by giving her more of a central role in Christopher Smith's (John Cena) story while also pushing her to the forefront in actively eliminating a parasitic alien invasion through the secret arrival of the Butterflies (led by Murn). While the Season 1 finale's ending completely changed the status quo for Harcourt since she was disavowed from ARGUS and every other intelligence agency, Season 2 showed a much more aggressive and calculating Harcourt. Still, her loyalty remained with the 11th Street Kids.

Peacemaker Season 2's penultimate episode showed more of the unresolved emotional tension between Chris and Harcourt, but they never really opened up about their feelings because the titular hero was arrested in Episode 7's wild ending. The finale's trailer confirmed that Harcourt will help Rick Flag Sr. and ARGUS with whatever their plans are with the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC), but it seems that she is hesitant, knowing that Chris is still in prison. Ahead of the finale, the actress behind Emilia Harcourt has posted a cryptic new social media post.

In a post from Instagram, Jennifer Holland posted a selfie of herself in character as Emilia Harcourt while on the set for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8, with a caption seemingly saying goodbye to her DCU character:

"Snap from my last night with Emilia Harcourt… maybe ever? On the set of Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8, bound to knock your socks right off your feet, tomorrow night on HBO Max. Don’t miss it!"

Given that the post was obviously cryptic, it didn't take long for fans to point out her "maybe ever" statement, as some believe she could be saying goodbye to the character as well.

At this stage, it remains to be seen what Holland is implying in her post, but one would argue that she may have included the "maybe ever" remark to build more hype for the Peacemaker Season 2 finale.

Fans can see Holland reprise her role as Emilia Harcourt in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8, "Full Nelson," as she helps the 11th Street Kids and ARGUS to deal with whatever shenanigans they will encounter when opening the different doors to the other dimensions. John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Tim Meadows, and David Denman join Holland in the DCU series. Peacemaker's Season 2 finale arrives on HBO Max tomorrow, October 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET (the last big day of the DCU in 2025).

Will Harcourt Die in Peacemaker Season 2's Finale?

HBO Max

Jennifer Holland's latest cryptic post about potentially not returning after Peacemaker Season 2 is telling, and it could even suggest that her character would die.

Aside from being the wife of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, many would agree that killing off Holland's Emilia Harcourt is too early since the DCU is still in its early stages. Another reason killing off Harcourt would be a mistake is that Peacemaker has yet to resolve her emotional tension with Christopher Smith, and one episode wouldn't do that justice.

Given Harcourt's central role in the narrative and how important Peacemaker is to the grand scheme of the DCU, there is no reason to believe that she would die since Gunn could still utilize the character to pop up in future projects. Harcourt's status as a grounded ARGUS operative would bring substantial perspective in a universe full of metahumans, and her experience in another dimension (specifically Earth-X) would be a valuable tool to propel her even further.

More so, it would be too much for Christopher Smith to handle if Harcourt dies, especially after the alternate version of his father, Auggie Smith, in Earth-X was already killed off in the penultimate episode.