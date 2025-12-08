DC Just Released Its 6th-Ever 100% RT Superhero Show

For the sixth time in history, DC has a superhero TV show that earned an impressive 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. While DC has plenty of shows for fans to watch that did not gain high ratings upon initial release, a handful of projects hit top marks and still hold up years after their debuts. Considering that perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores are rare, seeing a new addition to that group brings celebration.

Warner Bros. Animation and Amazon MGM Studios released the 10-episode Bat-Fam series on Amazon Prime Video on November 10. Upon its release, it earned a 100% average Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. This became the sixth Warner Bros. superhero TV show ever to earn that distinction.

Every DC Show With a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Batman Beyond

Warner Bros.

Batman Beyond centers on a high school kid named Tetty McGinnis, who becomes the new Batman and gets mentored by an older Bruce Wayne in a futuristic take on Gotham. Starring Will Friedle, Cree Summer, Frank Welker, Stockard Channing, and the late Kevin Conroy, the show explores themes like legacy and aging, as Bruce reluctantly trains Terry to be a hero while Terry balances his school, family, and other relationships.

Running from 1999 to 2001, this show earned praise for providing a fresh take on the Caped Crusader's mythos by using a younger version of the hero, particularly alongside the older Bruce Wayne. Using a cyberpunk aesthetic and usual Batman tropes fans know and love, it made for a complex and rich story.

Wonder Woman

ABC

Almost half a century ago, ABC and CBS broke the mold in the superhero genre with the first live-action Wonder Woman series, which ran from 1977 to 1979. Behind Lynda Carter as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Lyle Waggoner as Steve Trevor and Steve Trevor Jr., the show highlights the heroine's World War II battles alongside Steve Trevor against Nazis in Season before Season 2 goes to the modern day (at the time) and shows her fighting new terrorists and crime.

Carter earned massive praise for her work on the show, as her charm and charisma brought a positive and empowering feel to the story in a new era of superhero stories. Keeping the plot simple, Carter and her supporting team embraced the character in a way that still resonates for fans in the modern era.

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Warner Bros.

Released between 2011 and 2013, Green Lantern: The Animated Series features Hal Jordan, Kilowog, and more as they investigate Red Lantern attacks in a remote sector of the galaxy. Starring Josh Keaton, Kevin Michael Richardson, Jason Spisak, and Grey DeLisle, the show only ran for one season on Cartoon Network.

The show earned praise for its compelling characters, offering viewers a deep exploration and new insights into the Green Lantern universe beyond a simple hero-villain battle. Furthermore, the story explored the greater consequences of war, which extend beyond the DC Universe and fictional worlds.

My Adventures with Superman

Warner Bros.

My Adventures with Superman debuted on Adult Swim and HBO Max in 2023, giving viewers a new take on Superman's origins through anime-esque visuals. Starring Jack Quaid as Superman, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Clark Kent goes through his daily life as a Daily Planet reporter and as a superhero while taking on some of his most iconic villains from the comics.

My Adventures with Superman has done a commendable job of blending modern animation with classic Clark Kent Stories while offering a sincere look at its leading heroes. While new fans have an easy access point into the leading Kryptonian, it also provides insightful action and drama for longtime Superman diehards.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Warner Bros.

Produced by James Wan (director of both live-action Aquaman movies), Warner Bros. developed an animated miniseries called Aquaman: King of Atlantis. Starring Cooper Andrews, Gillian Jacobs, Thomas Lennon, and Dana Snyder, the three-episode miniseries offers a fresh perspective on Arthur Curry as he assumes the throne of Atlantis, confronting ancient threats, surface criminals, and his powerful half-brother, Orm.

This new Aquaman entry landed well with fans for the way it balanced a mature look at the Atlantean king with the character's typically fun and whimsical world, as well as the comedy it naturally brought. Also, using a unique animation style and self-deprecating humor, it appealed to fans of all ages, introducing new viewers to the classic Justice League hero without alienating longtime fans.

Bat-Fam

Warner Bros.

Bat-Fam is a direct sequel to 2023's Merry Little Batman, exploring the Bat family's complicated relationship and the inner workings of their dynamics together. Starring Luke Wilson, Yonas Kibreab, James Cromwell, and Bobby Moynihan, the series pits the team against classic DC villains like Toyman, Clayface, and Killer Croc. Bat-Fam is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.