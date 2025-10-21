5 Forgotten DC Superhero TV Shows That Deserve a Second Chance

Warner Bros. has a handful of classic DC superhero TV shows that many believe should be given a second chance to shine. Following the end of Peacemaker Season 2, DC Studios is pushing forward with multiple new shows and movies, expanding on the story being developed under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Along with those new entries, the franchise has a vast history of classics for fans to dive into as well.

Multiple forgotten DC TV shows fans want to revive are available to stream and purchase on various platforms. While Warner Bros. recently cancelled future DCEU plans in the wake of Gunn and Safran's promotions, DC also has a vast wealth of programming from decades past that some want to see brought back as modern adaptations. These series went under the radar during their original releases or were quickly disregarded in favor of other, more popular shows, but they all have a lasting impact years after ending.

5 DC Shows That Should Be Brought Back

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing debuted on May 31, 2019, and had a 10-episode run on DC Universe, telling the story of a medical doctor's work with the eponymous hero as he fought powerful villains in a Louisiana swamp. Crystal Reed led the cast as Dr. Abby Arcane and Derek Mears as the titular Swamp Thing. Alongside them were Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Jennifer Beals, and Maria Sten (who will be back on screen soon in her own Reacher spin-off).

While the show only had a short run, it gained praise from fans and critics, particularly for its use of VFX and its embrace of the horror genre. Comic writer Alan Moore's work was effectively adapted to the small screen for an underutilized character in comic history, and viewers were pleased with how well the series adapted his story from the page to the small screen.

Swamp Thing is available to watch for a price on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, and Fandango. DC Studios is also early in development on a Swamp Thing movie for the new DCU, which will be helmed by Logan director James Mangold.

Constantine

Based on one of DC's most popular antiheroes, John Constantine, Constantine highlighted the demon hunter and master of the occult as he dealt with past demons while protecting the world from supernatural threats. Matt Ryan brought the Constantine character to life in this TV show alongside a supporting cast that included Lucy Griffiths, Angélica Celaya, Charles Halford, and Harold Perrineau.

Like Swamp Thing, Constantine embraced darker themes across its lone 13-episode season while offering small ties to the greater DC universe. It also worked well with supernatural elements and horror themes, and fans gravitated toward its stylish visuals behind Ryan's leading performance.

Constantine is available to watch for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, and Fandango. Reports also teased a second live-action Constantine movie in development, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role from the first film.

The Batman (Show)

In 2004, Warner Bros. Animation delivered a new story for DC's Caped Crusader, The Batman, which focused on his earlier years as Gotham's protector after starting his run as a hero three years before Season 1 (the first of five seasons). Rino Romano voiced Bruce Wayne/Batman, and the supporting cast featured Alastair Duncan (Alfred Pennyworth), Eve Sabara (Dick Grayson/Robin), and Danielle Judovits (Barbara Gordon/Batgirl).

The Batman earned near-universal praise for its use of a visual style not seen in other animated shows and a film noir-esque aesthetic. Additionally, for an animated series, it addressed darker themes and more mature storylines, making for a thrilling and entertaining watch for viewers of all ages.

The Batman is streaming on HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime Video. The live-action DCU also has multiple Batman-related projects in development.

Doom Patrol

Based on a lesser-known team of DC heroes, Doom Patrol centers on a team of people who all get their powers through tragic circumstances and are shunned by society. The show stars Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Alan Tudyk (see more on his multiple DCU roles here), Matt Bomer, and Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser, and the story ran for four seasons on DC Universe and HBO Max.

Like other entries on this list, Doom Patrol's darker tone and themes won fans over during its four-season run, as did the commitment to its wild premise from start to finish. It featured great LGBTQIA+ inclusion and humanized characters with insane backgrounds. It stayed weird and wacky while not letting things get too ridiculous or out of hand.

Doom Patrol is available to stream on HBO Max, Hulu, the Roku Channel, and Sling TV. See more on why Doom Patrol's ending did not leave the creative team satisfied.

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Released from late 2011 to early 2013, Warner Bros. Animation's single season of Green Lantern: The Animated Series told the tale of Earth's Hal Jordan and his partner, Kilowog, as they patrolled the Frontier Space and defended against the evil Red Lantern Corps. Led by Josh Keaton as Hal Jordan, the voice cast also included Kevin Michael Richardson (Kilowog), Grey DeLisle (Aya), Susanne Blakeslee (Sayd), and Sarah Douglas (Scar).

The Green Lantern series brought excellent writing and strong character development to the table, especially for Hal Jordan and key supporting heroes alongside him. The space-opera-style story also played well in animation, and its serious themes allowed adults and children alike to gravitate toward the plot.

Green Lantern: The Animated Series is available to watch for a price on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango.