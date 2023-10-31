'We Are Not Necessarily Happy': Doom Patrol Showrunner Gets Candid on Series Ending Decision

Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver talked about the cast and crew's true feelings about the show's ending after four stellar seasons on Max.

In August 2022, it was reported that Doom Patrol and Titans were going to be canceled by Max.

Crazy Jane actress Diane Guerrero then shared a cryptic Instagram post in January 2023 that seems to imply that she is saying goodbye to Doom Patrol.

Ultimately, Max canceled Doom Patrol in January 2023, with Season 4 being its last.

Doom Patrol Showrunner Opens Up About Show's Cancellation

DC

Speaking with Comic Book Resources (CBR), Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver shared his honest thoughts about the show's cancellation.

When asked what he could tease about the show's series finale, Carver admitted that he couldn't tell the outlet anything before pointing out that the cast and crew were "not necessarily happy about this chapter ending."

Still, the showrunner said that they were "satisfied [with] how [they] ended it:"

"I can’t tell you anything for fear of ruining anything. I can tell you that we are not necessarily happy about this chapter ending, but we are satisfied [with] how we ended it. We went out on our own terms. In some ways, that’s the best one can hope for."

CBR then asked Carver about his proudest moment with the series.

The showrunner responded by saying that he's "extremely proud of the unwavering commitment" of the show's cast and crew, acknowledging that they "never [complained] and never [settled] for good enough:"

"I am extremely proud of the unwavering commitment held by every single person involved in the making of this show. So many people grabbed onto this weird and wonderful group of losers and treated them like family, never complaining and never settling for good enough. As my sons would say, it was truly an honor to sit back and watch my artisan colleagues cook."

Why Doom Patrol Deserves a Strong Ending

It's understandable that Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver was not happy about the series' cancellation, considering his past remarks in a previous interview.

In December 2022, Carver seemingly implied that he was not ready to put Doom Patrol to rest, pointing out that it would continue "as long as [there is] a fresh and inventive story to tell."

Despite that, the showrunner's comment about being satisfied with how they managed to end Doom Patrol suggests that a strong ending for the series is in the cards.

Doom Patrol is one of the most well-received DC series, earning high praise from fans and a solid 98% critic score from Rotten Tomatoes.

The show also stood out due to including obscure characters from the DC Library like Animal-Vegetable-Mineral-Man and Danny the Street while making them shine alongside its core heroes and villains.

While it would've been quite fitting for the series to not be canceled, Carver's promise of a satisfying ending is more than enough reason to please its loyal fans.

New episodes of Doom Patrol Season 4, Part 2 premiere every Thursday on Max.