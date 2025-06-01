Fantastic Four 2025: Silver Surfer Tries Kidnapping Sue's Baby In New Clip (CCXP Description)

Marvel unveiled some new footage from Fantastic Four: First Steps at CCXP in Mexico, and the footage description features all the family and superhero chaos, banter, and stakes familiar to fans of Marvel’s First Family in the comics. The scene sees Sue Storm in labor, with the Silver Surfer trying to get to the baby.

According to omelete on X (formerly Twitter), the scene sees the Fantastic Four in their ship, with the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) on their tail chasing them, as Sue begins going into labor. Ever the pilot, Ben Grimm takes control of the ship, trying to dodge the Silver Surfer as she pursues them:

“The Quartet is inside their ship and Sue starts going into labor. But the Silver Surfer is chasing them. Ben takes over the ship and starts trying to dodge her. They jump into a kind of hyperspace.”

Calling the CGI “great,” omelete continues describing how Reed demonstrates his stretchy powers, as the Silver Surfer gets close to reaching the pregnant (and in-labor) Sue’s stomach. The description emphasizes how the Silver Surfer “wants the baby:”

“THE CGI IS GREAT. We see Reed stretching and using his powers. The Surfer almost reaches Sue's belly. She wants the baby.”

At this point, Johnny Storm starts manning the ship’s cannons, aiming at the Silver Surfer (while joking “about her being sexy”). Throughout all of this, Sue is actively in labor.

Reed then directs Ben to bring the ship into a black hole, which worries Ben, but Reed insists he trust him:

“Johnny takes over the ship's cannons and tries to shoot the Surfer. He makes jokes about her being sexy. Meanwhile, Sue continues to have contractions. Reed tells Ben to go into a black hole. Ben gets worried. Reed tells him to trust. End of scene. EPIC! IT WAS CRAZY!”

This marks some of the only footage from Fantastic Four: First Steps to release outside of trailers. The movie officially hits theaters on July 25, 2025, and stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the members of the titular team.

With its chronological placement in the movie’s plot relatively unclear, the scene shown at CCXP is a little tricky to contextualize within what is known about the story.

The only hint toward chronology is the fact that the trailers show Sue telling the family that she is pregnant, and the fact that she is in labor in this new footage. This suggests that several months will have passed over the course of the film, which is not necessarily something advertising has indicated.

This is always possible, but it is worth considering that perhaps Sue’s pregnancy could be somewhat abnormal (beyond the fact that her child seems to be being born in space), and that her pregnancy could end up being shorter than the expected nine months. This would not be the first time this happens in the MCU, with Wanda’s pregnancy in WandaVision seemingly occurring over the course of only a day.

Sue and Reed both have seen cosmic radiation permanently alter their biology, so a pregnancy resulting from two cosmically irradiated people might work a bit differently.

Also, in the comics, Reed and Sue’s firstborn child Franklin is (or, at least, had been for a long time, but the current canon leaves it more unclear) a mutant, and has some of the most powerful abilities in the entire Marvel universe. Perhaps this could also change the length of a pregnancy, meaning the movie’s plot might not necessarily be over the course of several months.

Granted, the MCU does often use time skips in films, and this could be no different. And it is for this exact reason that it is hard to place where to expect this scene to crop up.

As for more plot-specific questions like why the Silver Surfer seems to want Sue’s baby, and what the team was doing in space at this point to begin with, fans will have to wait to see the movie when it hits theaters on July 25.