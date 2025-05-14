MCU Veteran Will Make Major Return In 2026 Movie

One of the MCU's biggest and most seasoned veterans will finally be returning in a 2026 Marvel Studios film. Some of the MCU's most notable actors who played major roles in Phases 1 and 2 have been rather absent from the franchise over the past few years, despite their characters still being alive.

MCU fans will be glad to learn that Mark Ruffalo is slated to return as Bruce Banner/Hulk in Marvel Studios' biggest film of 2026, Avengers: Doomsday. Ruffalo's name was not included in the massive cast announcement that took place for Doomsday in March, leading many to wonder if the actor (and Hulk) would be in the upcoming film at all, but it seems as though there are still some names Marvel has not yet officially announced. It is important to note that Ruffalo is not only expected to come back for Doomsday, but also for another major future project.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez (shared via X), Mark Ruffalo will be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. Perez didn't specify whether Ruffalo would be returning as a completely human Bruce Banner, a fully enraged Hulk, or a mix of the two (like in Avengers: Endgame and She-Hulk).

However, Perez also revealed that Ruffalo would once again reprise his role in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, meaning that the veteran actor who has been missing as of late will be making his long-awaited return in two upcoming movies.

Specifically, Perez was asked if Bruce Banner would be in Doomsday, prompting the insider to say, "Yes. Mark Ruffalo is in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars."

Ruffalo has not commented on whether he will be returning or not, but when Robert Downey Jr. was revealed to be the MCU's Doctor Doom, Ruffalo did take to X to comment on the announcement, telling Downey Jr., "Hey Brat, green suits you."

Ruffalo will be joining his original Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming film, which also stars Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, and more MCU veterans. Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be released on May 1, 2026.

What Will Mark Ruffalo's Role Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Some may remember that a slate of concept art made its way into the public eye a couple of months back. Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo claimed that the concept art was not real, but many argued that it looked rather official.

In one of those art pieces, Ruffalo's Hulk could be seen beside Tatiana Maisley's She-Hulk (find out how She-Hulk set up that title character's Doomsday introduction here) and Wil Deusner's Skaar. Some speculated that this concept art was supposed to represent the three characters on Battleworld since another piece of art showcased Doctor Doom in his white cloak, indicating that he was in his God Emperor Doom form.

If the concept art is real and the final cut of the film features Battleworld and God Emperor Doom, then Hulk will most likely be on Greenland. In Battleworld, Greenland contains a whole group of Hulks since it was affected by Gamma Bombs.

Most of Ruffalo's involvement in Doomsday could take place on Battleworld if the concept art is real, with him then joining the Avengers in Secret Wars to take down Doom.

No matter what Ruffalo's role looks like, many want to simply catch up with his character since he has been absent for so long, and especially learn more about his son, Skaar, who was introduced in She-Hulk.