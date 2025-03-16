Grace Caroline Currey & Virginia Gardner Comment on Possible MCU & DCU Return | SDCC: The Cruise (Exclusive)

Fall stars Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia "Ginny" Gardner discuss their work together and their experience with Marvel and DC in an exclusive interview with The Direct.

Currey and Gardner teamed up together for the first time in 2022's Fall, playing two friends who climb a 2,000-foot-tall television tower in the middle of the desert. They then get stuck at the top with no way to climb down, forcing them to deal with their emotions and their past while also struggling to find a way to survive the ordeal.

Meanwhile, the two also have notable experience in the superhero genre, with Gardner starring in Marvel's Runaways while Currey shone in both of DC's Shazam! movies.

The Direct's Richard Nebens had the wonderful opportunity to speak with Currey and Gardner about their work together and what's ahead while aboard the inaugural voyage of San Diego Comic-Con: The Cruise.

Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner on a Possible Return to the DCU and MCU

"...Pretty Cool To Get To Exist in That Same Universe."

The Direct: "Trauma bonded for sure. Of course, I'm a Marvel/DC guy. You've both been in the superhero world with Runaways and Shazam. Of course, this is a huge Comic-Con for sci-fi nerds and superhero nerds. What was that experience like for both of you, being in those worlds and getting to do that kind of stuff?"

Grace Caroline Currey: "Oh, gosh. I mean, I grew up watching the animated series like the 'Batman' animated series, 'Justice League,' and so getting to dive into that world, especially with DC, right? Yeah, those legends, Batman and Superman, you know. But pretty cool to get to exist in that same universe, as much as it can be, you know, with all the different worlds that we don't have with DC, and I won't get into that, but, yeah, it was, it was really fun. I think getting to wear the suit and have it made custom to my body was just a surreal dream. Like experience. They do a whole 3D scan. They did a whole 3D scan for that project, and everything just fit like a glove. And what's really cool is the wardrobe, they try to conceal any sign of the zipper a button, so that it looks like you just appear into a superhero form. So that was really neat to see all the craftsmanship that goes into that.

The Direct "I think the only time I think of anybody actually suiting up in one of those movies is the first MCU Spider-Man movie. But yeah, that's true. That's the world we live in. And kind of, same for you with Runaways?"

Virginia Gardner: "Well, we never had superhero suits on 'Runaways.' We just had superpowers. But that was something we were all bummed out about when we found out we weren't gonna have suits because you want that amazing experience. But it was so fun. And my character could fly, so I was, I think you flew as well, right? Yeah, which is so fun, like all the wire work and stuff, it's just amazing. And, yeah, it was such an amazing universe to be able to be a part of for a few years."

"..If I Got To Come Back in Any Capacity, That’d Be Wild."

The Direct: "Obviously, Marvel's doing a ton of stuff, and finally, integrating a lot a lot of the TV shows, like with Daredevil and all the Defenders and stuff, and maybe Runaways someday, might, like, get more integrated. And with DC, we know that James Gunn's rebooting it, and everything we've heard, like fan castings for you, maybe as a new Wonder Woman or something, is that something like you guys want to jump back into at some point, if you guys got an opportunity?"

Grace Caroline Currey: "That's a loaded question. That's been very nice to see people say that. I think getting to be in the universe at all has been such a lottery kind of feeling that I don't know if I got to come back in any capacity, that'd be wild." Ginny Gardner: "Yeah, I feel similarly. I would love to just be able to play Carolina again or another character in that universe. It's just yeah, that's been like a lottery win, to be able to say you were even a part of it for a brief period of time, but I'd love to come back in any way the opportunity came up.

Grace Caroline Currey & Virginia Gardner on Fall Movie and Joining the SDCC: The Cruise

"...This Would Be a Fun Next Adventure"

The Direct: "So this is all of our first times on a cruise with Comic-Con. I know you're both Comic-Con regulars. What made you guys decide to want to come on this cruise? I figure it was an easy decision, but what made you decide to want to join this incredible fan experience?"

Grace Caroline Currey: "Well, I mean, first time on a cruise for myself and Ginny, and it was definitely a pretty sweet deal knowing that Ginny was gonna be here. We also were filming a movie together in Guatemala that will be out sometime this year, and we were sitting on hair and makeup when Joey, our convention agent, texted us, being like, I have a really fun opportunity for you guys. And the cruise came up and we were in hair and makeup together, like, well, this would be a fun next adventure. And we said, yes, on the spot."

"We Did All the Stunts. We Were 100 Feet off the Ground."

The Direct: "And of course, you guys have worked together, one of the things here is [Comic-Con] is doing a screening of your movie Fall, talk to us about what that experience was like. Was that your first, first time working together?"

Virginia Gardner: "That was our first time working together. And the amazing thing about 'Fall' is we did it practically. It wasn't green screen or blue screen, it was 100 feet up. We did all the stunts. We were 100 feet off the ground. We were dropped for 100 feet. I mean, it was just like a crazy, wild experience that we you know, we're trauma bonded from everything that happened on that production, but we just had so much fun working together."

Fall is now streaming on Hulu, both Shazam movies are available to watch on Max, and Runaways can be found on Disney+.