After reports saying the contrary, fans might be in for some of James Gunn's magic at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 to celebrate his new DCU.

James Gunn has not been seen at Comic-Con since he promoted Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2022. He took over DC Studios in the months after that, but he disappointed DC fans when he confirmed he would not attend SDCC 2023.

Gunn is as busy as ever, overseeing an entirely new slate of projects for the DCU while also working as a director and writer on some of them.

Is James Gunn's DCU Coming to SDCC 2024?

James Gunn

According to Variety, DC Studios (overseen by Warner Bros.) will attend San Diego Comic-Con 2024 to promote some of its upcoming projects.

Colin Farrell's The Penguin series will take center stage before it begins airing on Max on September 8.

DC also updated the www.rataalada.com website, which first appeared in 2022's The Batman. Now, the site teases events centered on The Penguin at SDCC on Friday, June 26 (starting at 8:30 p.m. PT) and Saturday, June 27 (starting at 7:30 p.m. PT).

Additionally, the animated Harley Quinn and Kite Man: Hell Yeah! series will have panels at SDCC 2024. Kite Man's first episodes debuted on Max on July 18, while Harley Quinn Season 5 is expected to debut sometime in 2024.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn will not be at this event, as he is currently directing both Superman (releasing in July 2025) and Season 2 of Peacemaker.

However, Variety claims an insider has heard that "DC Studios still plans to break some news" during SDCC weekend, despite DC Studios not holding an event similar to Marvel Studio's Hall H panel.

What Will James Gunn Show During SDCC Weekend?

Even with how busy James Gunn is, he is no stranger to making huge long-distance announcements (see his initial video revealing the DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate).

While news about The Penguin and two animated series is exciting in and of itself, the core DCU timeline is arguably what fans are most eager to learn more about.

The studio has already confirmed the launch of this new universe in 2024 with Creature Commandos, the first DCU project released under Gunn's watch.

Additionally, Gunn indicated on Instagram on July 24 that Superman might be close to wrapping its filming schedule. Fans have already seen a first behind-the-scenes glimpse at that film.

For now, predicting what DC will bring outside of the three confirmed projects in the Variety report is a tall order, especially since the live-action projects will not start debuting until 2025.

However, Gunn is known for his presentations from his time with both Marvel and DC, leaving viewers on their toes waiting for what may come at SDCC.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 will occur from Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28.

