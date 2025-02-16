Fubar Season 2 Finally Gets Some Exciting News

Netflix teased fans with exciting release news regarding Season 2 of its streaming comedy Fubar.

Led by legendary action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, Season 1 of the hit series told the story of a father-daughter duo who, unbeknownst to each other, were secretly working as CIA operatives. However, this veil of secrecy quickly falls apart as they are ordered to work together on a dangerous mission.

While its first batch of episodes did not light the world on fire from a critical standpoint (sitting at 51% on Rotten Tomatoes), it was a viewership juggernaut, climbing the streaming charts and prompting a Season 2 renewal weeks after its Season 1 debut.

Fubar Season 2 Release Comes Into View

A new update from Netflix narrowed the release window of Fubar Season 2.

In a press release promoting some of its upcoming TV series (read more about the biggest returning Netflix shows of 2025 here), the streamer confirmed Fubar will come back sometime before the end of 2025.

While a specific date was not given, this is the first fans have heard that the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led comedy will hit 2025.

This comes just over two years after the release of Season 1 in May 2023. Looking back at Season 1 could potentially hint at where the series may land if it will make that 2025 window.

Season 1 was shot over five months from April to September 2022 before coming to Netflix eight months later in May 2023.

Meanwhile, filming for Season 2 occurred last year from April to August 2024 (five months). If this second batch of episodes follows a similar wrap-to-release window, then a release around April or May is possible.

It is worth noting that Netflix may push that release back slightly into early summer, providing fans some fun refuge from the blistering summer heat.

The safest theory is that Fubar Season 2 will debut on Netflix in the early summer months, but fans should not be surprised if the series returns earlier.

What Will Happen in Fubar Season 2?

Following up on the thrill ride that was Season 1, Fubar Season 2 will surely be another action-packed barrel of laughs for fans to enjoy.

Season 1 focused on Arnold Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner, a CIA operative on the verge of retirement.

However, he is thrust back into action after saving a fellow agent, who he discovers is his daughter, Emma (played by Top Gun 2's Monica Barbaro). She had been hiding her career in international espionage from her father.

Now, Luke is back in the world of globe-trotting hijinks, teaming up with Emma to take down those who may seek to harm the CIA's interests.

One of these big bads was teased to play a bigger part in Season 2, Carrie Anne-Moss' Greta Nelson. Not much is known about the Acolyte actress' Fubar role other than that she is an old flame of Luke's now threatening to destroy the world.

This will further complicate things, as Luke will be trying to keep his CIA operative daughter safe and walking a dangerous moral line, given his history with the dastardly Season 2 villain.

Fubar is streaming on Netflix.