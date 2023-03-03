Batman Beyond Movie: New Details Revealed (Report)

New details have reportedly been revealed regarding an animated Batman Beyond movie that was commissioned at DC and Warner Bros.

DC Developed Batman-Led Answer to Marvel's Spider-Verse

Speaking on The Hot Mic Podcast, Above the Line's Jeff Sneider revealed DC commissioned an animated Batman Beyond movie under the leadership of Walter Hamada - who served as DC Films President from January 2018 to October 2022.

As of now, the project remains in development under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran and none of the team has been told otherwise. However, Sneider clarified development could still be paused or canceled if it doesn't fit into the new regime's cohesive plans for the DCU franchise.

Fast & Furious 9 writer Daniel Casey has written multiple drafts of the Batman Beyond movie which was intended as DC's answer to Sony and Marvel's Into the Spider-Verse franchise - which has proven to be a critical and financial hit.

The animated movie was said to be separate from the live-action Batman Beyond movie written by Christina Hodson that was planned to star Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne but was later canceled by Gunn and Safran.

Sneider's report has not been confirmed by DC Studios or Warner Bros. Discovery.

