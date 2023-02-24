HBO Max Abandons New DC Show Conflicting With James Gunn's Plans

HBO Max abandoned another of its upcoming DC series due to conflicts with James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU plans.

HBO Max Sends DC Series to Netflix

DC

According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, DC's upcoming Dead Boy Detectives series from Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti has been abandoned by HBO Max, with the project now moving to Netflix.

Warner Bros. Television opted to shop the DC drama to other services as the series failed to fit into the slate plans from James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios. The decision was also made due to HBO Max's inability to market Dead Boy Detectives until 2024, leading to a mutual deal to shop the series.

As per Production Weekly, Dead Boy Detectives began filming on November 7 - just one week after Gunn and Safran took over DC - and will continue filming until March 20. This likely means development was too far in motion at the time of the DC Studios restructuring, otherwise, it may have been canceled abruptly.

Based on comics from Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, Dead Boy Detectives was ordered for an eight-episode series on HBO Max in April 2022. It stars the ghosts of two dead children, Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, who pass up the afterlife to investigate supernatural crimes with their living, psychic friend Crystal Palace.

The two ghostly crime-solvers made their live-action debut in Doom Patrol Season 3, played by Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant. But in the upcoming series, they will be replaced by George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri, with Kassius Nelson taking on the role of Crystal.

Dead Boy Detectives is far from the first DC series to be abandoned by HBO Max due to its conflicts with Gunn and Safran's plans, with the news following the recent cancellations of Titans, Doom Patrol, and Pennyworth.

The DCU slate will see five new shows coming to HBO Max, joining the existing Peacemaker - which recently puts its Season 2 on hold - those being Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!