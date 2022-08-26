Disney Streaming Service Bidding for DC's New Batman Show

Back in mid-2021, reports came out that The Batman director Matt Reeves and DC contributor Bruce Timm would be producing a new animated series for HBO Max. The show was set to be a reimagining of the Batman mythos and provide viewers with "a visually striking world."

As fans patiently awaited the series' arrival, things hit a big road bump when Warner Bros.' new leadership went and made some unprecedented moves—such as canceling Batgirl, which was in the midst of post-production. Among the many casualties that followed, it looked like The Caped Crusader was going to be one of them.

Thankfully, it seems DC fans might have been given a stroke of luck. While Leslie Grace's debut into the DCEU may be no longer, it seems that the upcoming animated Batman show was given a chance at life.

The Caped Crusader Goes Shopping

DC

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that despite word that Warner Bros. is canning the upcoming Batman animated series, The Caped Crusader, the show is actually set to continue production.

Alongside that project, Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Roons Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story, and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie are also still in various stages of production, despite all of the shakeups at Warner Bros..

The catch? None of them will stream on HBO Max. These moves by the company are reportedly due to an economic and strategic issue in terms of its new plans being put into place.

As for the Dark Knight's upcoming The Animated Series spiritual successor, currently, the show is getting heavy interest from streamers like the Disney-owned Hulu as well as Apple and Netflix.

The Dark Knight Lives

Fans are likely relieved to hear that Bruce Timm's Batman project is still alive. With how volatile everything seems at Warner Bros. right now, especially when it comes to projects living on HBO Max, everyone had been assuming the work.

So where might it pop up? With something as big as Batman, streamers are going to chomping at the bit to get their hands on it.

In the original announcement for the show, it was also mentioned that alongside producing the show for HBO Max, Cartoon Network was also in the cards. While many Cartoon Network shows have been culled from WB's streaming service, maybe there's at least the chance that this animated series could air on the actual channel itself.

Where it lands, at least fans know it will happen somewhere, at some point.