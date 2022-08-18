HBO Max Is Removing One of Its Original DC Superhero Shows

Hang on, DC fans. It's not over yet. Not only is the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery continuing to reimagine the DCU, but the studio is also taking steps to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streamer. As a result, projects are being axed, canceled, and even removed from DC's home streaming service - HBO Max.

In addition to Batgirl starring Leslie Grace being completely and controversially scrubbed, the studio also canceled a slew of DC-related content on The CW along with DC's Strange Adventures on HBO Max.

And now, the embattled studio has taken its next step in cleaning house by eliminating another DC series from HBO Max altogether.

Original DC Animated Series is Leaving HBO Max

As reported by TVLine, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, one of HBO Max's original DC superhero shows, is set to be removed from the streaming service this week.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis is an animated miniseries produced by James Wan; while it's set after the events of 2018's Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, the show isn't considered canon.

According to HBO Max, removal of content from both platforms is to be expected as steps are taken to combine both HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single service.

Still, DC's King of Atlantis isn't the only casualty. Here's a list of all the titles and originals leaving the streamer in the coming days:

12 Dates at Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Detention Adventure

Dodo

Ellen's Next Great Designer

Elliot from Earth

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

Mao, Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Make It Big, Make It Small

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

My Dinner with Herve

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness

Share

Squish

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (and select Sesame Street specials)

The Ollie & Moon Show

The Runaway Bunny

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

