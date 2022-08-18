HBO Max Is Removing One of Its Original DC Superhero Shows

Hang on, DC fans. It's not over yet. Not only is the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery continuing to reimagine the DCU, but the studio is also taking steps to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streamer. As a result, projects are being axed, canceled, and even removed from DC's home streaming service - HBO Max.
In addition to Batgirl starring Leslie Grace being completely and controversially scrubbed, the studio also canceled a slew of DC-related content on The CW along with DC's Strange Adventures on HBO Max.
And now, the embattled studio has taken its next step in cleaning house by eliminating another DC series from HBO Max altogether.
Original DC Animated Series is Leaving HBO Max
As reported by TVLine, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, one of HBO Max's original DC superhero shows, is set to be removed from the streaming service this week.
Aquaman: King of Atlantis is an animated miniseries produced by James Wan; while it's set after the events of 2018's Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, the show isn't considered canon.
According to HBO Max, removal of content from both platforms is to be expected as steps are taken to combine both HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single service.
Still, DC's King of Atlantis isn't the only casualty.
