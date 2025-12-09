Tangled Live-Action Director Drops Potential Hint On Who Could Play Repunzel

The director of Disney's upcoming live-action Tangled remake may have given fans a hint at who will be cast as the leading heroine. Amongst a big group of live-action Disney remakes being developed, Tangled will allow fans to revisit the story of Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and the magic of the kingdom of Corona.

Tangled director Michael Gracey followed Zombies 4 star Freya Skye on Instagram amidst development rumors for his live-action remake. While no casting information has been confirmed as of writing, this may indicate that Skye could be Disney's choice to play the leading role of Rapunzel in the studio's upcoming live-action remake of the 2010 animated Tangled movie.

Along with singing credits on over a dozen singles, Skye made her movie debut in July 2025 with the release of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires. The 16-year-old British actress also played a recurring role as Piper in 2025's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2.

Disney

Gracey is best known for his work as a music video director, having worked with artists such as P!nk and Natasha Beddingfield. He made his theatrical directorial debut on Hugh Jackman and Zendaya's The Greatest Showman and earned rave reviews for his work on 2024's Better Man.

Disney has not confirmed any information for the live-action Tangled film. The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey and Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson are developing the remake, which is expected to tell Rapunzel's story as she reaches her 18th birthday and leaves her tower for the first time with Flynn Rider. The live-action Tangled does not have a release timeframe.

How Freya Skye's Potential Casting Impacts Tangled Remake

Disney

While Freya Skye is still early in her acting career, her singing experience may be just what Disney is looking for in the studio's live-action Rapunzel. Additionally, at only 16 years old, depending on when production starts, she could be the ideal age to play the 18-year-old leading heroine in this story.

Casting for this movie has gone through numerous ups and downs, with multiple actresses having been considered for the role of the leading blonde-haired princess. A handful of actors have also been rumored for the role of Mother Gothel, most recently including MCU legend Scarlett Johansson, but Disney is still on the hunt for the core cast of actors.

Considering the wildly varied reviews for Disney's live-action remakes, the team hopes to develop another winner through one of its more popular 21st-century animated classics.

The original Tangled was a critical and financial success for Disney, as the film has an 89% Tomatometer score and an 87% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also grossed just under $600 million at the global box office, which helped Tangled rank as one of the 10 highest-grossing movies of 2010 (one spot behind Iron Man 2 and one spot ahead of the first Despicable Me).

Disney has also had a rough time with live-action remakes in recent years, having canceled a few ideas before they got off the ground. The same can be said for the Tangled remake, which was first reported to be in development in December 2024 but has only made minimal progress on production since then.

Taking into account that Tangled does not have a reported production timeframe or release date, many are anxious to see if Skye is the final choice for the leading role and who may fill out the cast around her.