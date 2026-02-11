Scarlett Johansson Has Now Been Replaced In 1 Highly-Anticipated Disney Movie

One of Disney's most anticipated new movies will now move forward after replacing star Scarlett Johansson. Johansson has a long history with Disney going back more than a decade, though that relationship has come with some speed bumps. Now, originally lined up to be part of a major upcoming live-action Disney remake, the studio's plans with Johansson took a detour.

Variety confirmed that Kathryn Hahn is in talks to join the cast of Disney's upcoming live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie, Tangled. Should the casting become official, she would join Titans star Teagan Croft and Zombies franchise lead Milo Manheim, who will portray the princess Rapunzel and her love interest, Flynn Rider, respectively.

Hahn is in line to play the live-action interpretation of Mother Gothel, Tangled's main villain. Originally played by Donna Murphy in the animated movie, Mother Gothel is a centuries-old woman who uses the power of a magic golden flower to stay young and extend her life. When the flower is used to save Rapunzel's mother's life as she gives birth, Gothel steals Rapunzel for herself, using her magic hair to stay young for even longer.

Before Hahn signed on to play the villain, the role was originally meant for Scarlett Johansson. Johansson was attached to the remake as Mother Gothel, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter in early January, but she left the project before Hahn took over the role.

Tangled will be one of Disney's next new live-action remakes, bringing the classic 2010 animated movie to life under director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) and writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder). The film does not have a production schedule or a release date.

Scarlett Johansson's Schedule After Tangled Exit

While anticipation was building to see Johansson in Tangled, the Oscar-nominee has no shortage of projects on her schedule to keep her busy. Most notably, she was reported to have signed with DC Studios for a role in Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, which will reunite her with MCU veteran Sebastian Stan and pit her alongside Robert Pattinson and Andy Serkis.

The filming schedule for that movie may have conflicted with Disney's timeframe for Tangled, meaning she would not have had time to do both. While her role in The Batman - Part II has not yet been revealed, she is expected to be one of the sequel's most important stars, potentially becoming Bruce Wayne's new love interest and having a villainous side.

Johansson is also set to lead Mike Flanagan's new Exorcist movie, which is being developed under Blumhouse and Universal. Her role in that film is also unknown, but she will help guide this franchise into a new era after 2023's The Exorcist: Believer failed to meet box office expectations.

Of course, Johansson's Tangled exit does not mean her relationship with Disney is over. Many are hoping to see her return as Black Widow in one of the next two Avengers movies, but there is still no word on whether that will happen.