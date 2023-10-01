The Boys Season 4: Is the Series Ending With the Fourth Season?

The story of The Boys will resume on Amazon Prime Video next year with Season 4, but will it mark the ending of the superhero series?

In a world where there are more superhero movies and shows than ever from the Marvel and DC universes, Amazon continues to find success in its own saga with The Boys, based on comics created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The first three seasons of The Boys delivered plenty of twisted superhero antics filled with gore, violence, swearing, sex, and all kinds of adult content.

The Boys Season 4 is set to resume the tale of the titular group - led by Karl Urban's Billy Butcher and Jack Quaid's Hughie Campbell - as they take on Vought International and their army of branded superheroes, the Seven.

Will The Boys End with Season 4?

The Boys

Amazon is officially developing Season 4 of The Boys, with a renewal coming in June 2022 during its third season run. The superhero show's next season was filmed from August 2022 to April 2023, although development has since faced a hold-up due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes (one of which was just resolved).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) during the production of The Boys Season 4, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed he was working on the season finale at the time, teasing how it is "not the series finale" as "there will be more:"

"Cause you're asking! We've been shooting since late August. I'm here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! Most importantly, S4 premieres... at some point in the future in our discernible reality."

So, while Amazon has yet to officially renew The Boys for a fifth season, Kripke doesn't appear to have any intention of ending the series just yet. As interest in this universe remains through the roof, a renewal seems all but certain.

The Boys Season 4 is expected to premiere in 2024, with Season 5 likely to follow in 2026 based on the two-year gaps between the three latest seasons. But there will be plenty more tales from this world releasing around that.

How The Boys Universe Will Continue Expanding?

The Boys debuted its first spin-off in March 2022, a year and a half after Season 2 wrapped up and just months before the Season 3 premiere.

The show in question was The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated anthology series telling the standalone tales of different supes, including a team-up with Homelander and Black Noir in the former's first days as a member of the Seven.

The eight-episode animated run of Diabolical was followed by Season 3, and, most recently, the first live-action spin-off in the world of The Boys, Gen V - which introduced a whole new cast of college-age superheroes to this world.

With more action from The Boys confirmed to come through Season 5 and two spin-offs now on the go, Amazon and Eric Kripke clearly have no aspirations of bringing its Vought superhero saga to a close anytime soon.

Amazon reportedly already opened a writers' room for Gen V Season 2, which obviously won't come until after The Boys Season 4, while producer Seth Rogen has even teased to Collider a second season of Diabolical has begun writing:

"Actually, they bought some scripts for the next season, so we've been writing them. We're not 100% sure they will produce them, but if everything goes as planned, they will produce the scripts that we are writing right now."

As more seasons appear to be on the way for both the main show and its two spin-offs, possibly along with more offshoot shows, Amazon seemingly has at least several years of more content on the way for fans of The Boys.

The first three seasons of The Boys are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. But for those wanting to learn more about The Boys Season 4, here's everything we know.