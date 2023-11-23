The Boys Season 4 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Amazon Prime Video looks to continue its success with The Boys as Season 4 gets an exciting update regarding its upcoming release timeframe.

Following the first eight episodes of the Prime Video spin-off Gen V, series creator Eric Kripke and company look to get back into the gory, violent, and depraved world that The Boys has made popular since its debut in 2019.

Following his recent appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Jack Quaid will once again team up with Karl Urban and Antony Starr for the next set of episodes, with Victoria Neuman set to play a key villainous role in the season ahead.

The Boys Season 4's Release Gets New Teases

Variety spoke with The Boys creator/executive producer Eric Kripke about when Season 4 could be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Kripke indicated that "most of the editing is done" for the upcoming season, before going into music and VFX:

"You will not know when 'The Boys' Season 4 is airing by the time the 'Gen V' finale airs. But most of the editing is done, we’re now deep into the music and visual effects. Marketing is starting to taxi their planes on the runway. There’s a lot happening behind the scenes of 'The Boys' Season 4, I can say that."

Kripke has since elaborated on where Season 4 was in the post-production process via X, confirming that editing is now complete and additional dialogue recording can commence with the actors following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike:

"Here's the update. Editing: done. VFX: halfway done. Music & sound: quarter done. Now that the SAG strike is over (yay), the actors can record additional dialogue."

The series creator also emphasized how no release date has been locked in, but teased that Season 4 will be The Boys' "craziest" installment yet:

"No airdate yet, but will be worth the wait. It could be our best season. For sure our craziest."

The real question now is when exactly Season 4 of The Boys will debut, with the last episode of Season 3 airing on July 8, 2022.

Marketing material has confirmed that the series won't be arriving until 2024, meaning a surprise Christmas treat is out of the question.

Season 4 started filming on August 23, 2022 before wrapping production over seven months later on April 12, 2023. To compare it to Season 3, that season's filming took place between February 24 and September 10, 2021 before debuting on June 3, 2022, marking a nine-month turnaround.

Taking this into account, chances are high that The Boys could aim for a Spring 2024 return as long as the music and VFX are completed by that time.

In terms of VFX work, there could still be months of work ahead considering that one shot from Season 1 took about eight months to finish, and another episode from Season 2 took about six months to complete its own VFX work.

What Will Happen in The Boys Season 4?

Looking at both Season 3 of The Boys and Season 1 of Gen V, next season looks to take the story to new levels of crazy for Hughie Campbell, Billy Butcher, the Seven, and more.

First and foremost will be the return of Antony Starr's Homelander and his son, Ryan, who was brought into the public eye as a Supe with Homelander seemingly ready to put both of them on top of the world.

There's also the potential for some major crossover between the two shows, with Homelander showing up in the Gen V season finale and looking to gain some crucial support in a new member of The Seven.

That new member could potentially be Maddie Phillips' Cate Dunlap after she was labeled one of the new Guardians of Godolkin, with Homelander seemingly expressing support for her after he antics.

And with four slots open for new heroes in The Seven thanks to Starlight's public betrayal and Queen Maeve's presumed death, Season 4 will bring plenty of changes right from the get-go.

The Boys Season 4 will release in 2024.