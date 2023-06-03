Jack Quaid Announces His Marvel Debut in 2023 Movie

Actor Jack Quaid revealed his Marvel debut in one of the biggest superhero movies of the year.

Quaid, the son of famed actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, is no stranger to playing in the world of franchise entertainment.

The 31-year-old has made a name for himself playing Hughie Campbell in Amazon Prime Video's hit The Boys, and he's about to take on the role of Superman in the upcoming DC animated series My Adventures with Superman.

Quaid has even mentioned aspirations to take his career into another fandom, wanting "a Jedi or a Han Solo type" in a potential Star Wars project.

Jack Quaid Joins Spider-Verse 2

Marvel

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Following the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, actor Jack Quiad announced his involvement in the film marking his Marvel debut.

Quaid took to Twitter, posting that he is "technically IN Spider-Verse" and cannot say " enough good things about [the] movie:"

"Saw 'Spider-Verse.' Loved Spider-Verse. I’m technically IN 'Spider-Verse' (for like a second). I can’t say enough good things about this movie. Go see it, it’s unbelievable. Congrats to the amazingly talented team behind it."

Quaid plays the small but important role of Gwen Stacy's Peter Parker on Earth-65, whose death was teased in the first film and then fully explained in the recently released sequel.

During the opening of the film, Quaid gets a few lines as Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen walks audiences through her origin story one last time.

She reveals Quaid's take on the classic character, who is her best friend, becomes the iconic Spidey villain the Lizard in her universe, ultimately leading to his death.

This version of Peter develops the Lizard serum to hopefully be great like his wall-crawling best friend; however, due to unforeseen consequences, takes on the form of a ravenous giant reptilian during a high school dance.

After battling Peter in lizard form, Steinfeld's Gwen is witness to the roof collapsing on her best friend, killing him in the process.

Another Peter Parker Cameo Revealed

In a similar fashion to Chris Pine's appearance in Into the Spider-Verse, Jack Quaid joined the blink-and-you'll-miss-it Peter Parker cameo club.

Fans already knew the gist of Spider-Gwen's origin story, thanks to the comic book origin story rundown the character got in the first film. But what moviegoers were given in Spider-Verse 2 was a full-on deep dive into the past trauma that make Hailee Steinfeld who she is.

It was a move that covered a lot of the same beats as before, but recontextualized it thanks to a voice and face being given to her late best friend that was only teased in Into the Spider-Verse.

While some of the numerous cameos in Across the Spider-Verse could lead to even more on the big screen, this Jack Quaid appearance will likely end here.

Although if Marvel was to want to bring the Boys actor back, it feels as though he would be game for hopping back into the super-powered world (as Peter Parker or not).

He did a pretty bang-up job in the relatively short screentime he got, and if Marvel was wanting to work on a Spectacular Spider-Man-style animated series (outside of the MCU), Quaid would not be a bad name to keep in mind to voice the titular web-slinger.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is playing in theaters worldwide now.