Jack Quaid Gives Perfect Response to MCU Casting Rumor

The Boys actor Jack Quaid was recently the subject of an MCU casting rumor, and he has acknowledged the claims with the perfect response.

Quaid made his Marvel debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the Peter Parker of Gwen Stacy's universe just months before he joined the DC universe as Superman in the My Adventures with Superman animated series.

The 31-year-old star is best known for playing Hughie Campbell in The Boys, but he recently made waves in Oppenheimer as physicist Richard Feynman.

Jack Quaid Shuts Down Fantastic Four Rumors

Marvel

Jack Quaid was recently caught up in MCU casting rumors as Jeff Sneider claimed on The Hot Mic podcast that The Boys star had almost certainly been cast in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot as Human Torch, aka Johnny Storm.

The actor was quick to respond to the rumors with a tweet posted under an hour after the rumors spread, and he did so with the perfect response.

Quaid simply stated he was "flattered" to have his name thrown into the rumor mill, but he is "not playing Johnny Storm," before encouraging readers to donate to the SAG-AFTRA foundation amid the ongoing actors' strike:

"Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the SAG-AFTRA foundation if you can!"

Sneider followed up on his report with an apology to Jack Quaid and stated that he had meant to refer to Stranger Things' Eddie actor Joseph Quinn - with whom he shares the "JQ" initials.

Those looking to donate to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and support Hollywood's striking actors can click here to do so.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!