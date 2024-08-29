The Boys Reveals How A-Train’s Season 5 Absence Will Be Explained

The Boys revealed how the world will learn of A-Train's absence in Season 5.

Season 4 saw Jessie T. Usher's A-Train finally make some major progress in his redemption journey. He became a full-blown informant for The Boys, and, by the finale, his new allegiance was revealed to Homelander and all of Vought.

This meant A-Train had to book it out of there and leave town in order not to be brutally murdered by his former team. Wherever he ended up, the location itself remains a mystery even to audiences.

Here's What the World Thinks A-Train Is Up to In Season 5

In a new social media post on X (formerly Twitter), The Boys’ in-universe Vought International account revealed how A-Train’s (Jessie T. Usher) absence will be explained in Season 5.

The post, which is disguised as a piece of breaking news, confirmed that “A-Train is being developed overseas effective immediately,” with the accompanying image adding that it is for “a top-secret undercover mission:”

“Today, Vought can confirm that A-Train is being deployed overseas effective immediately. We have to keep all details confidential, both for his safety and the safety of the free world. Let's wish him good luck and especially, God speed!”

Of course, in the public’s eye, that’s a pretty believable excuse for the hero’s disappearance. However, it is hard to imagine Homelander being a fan of keeping up that particular act and not simply branding A-Train as a traitor.

One might also wonder how someone as big and famous as A-Train could successfully go undercover anywhere. Thankfully for Vought, the general populace does not seem to catch on easily.

What's Next for A-Train in The Boys Season 5

While this development gives a clear answer as to how Vought will explain A-Train’s sudden absence to the public, it is hard to imagine that it will stick.

After all, A-Train is now one of the key heroes of the show—he won’t be sitting on the sidelines for long. He also happens to be one of the few protagonists not currently captured by Homelander and his superhero legion.

Aside from Butcher (who is basically a villain at this point), Starlight and A-Train are two of the only ones that escaped by the end of Season 4. This means that the duo could be the last hope to help free everyone so the team can (hopefully) take down Homelander once and for all.

While A-Train was able to sprint away, his cohort, Ashley Barrett, could not do the same. Instead, she opted to try Compound V on herself, which, from the looks of it, didn't go so well for her—though, fans will need to wait until Season 5 to see what actually happened.

Sadly, the wait for Season 5 could be a long one, as it looks like the show might not return until 2026.

The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.