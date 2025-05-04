Marvel Studios Releases Its First-Ever Venom Symbiote Funko Pop

Marvel Studios has officially released its first-ever Funko Pop featuring the Venom symbiote. This marks a major milestone for collectors, as it's the first time a Venom-style Pop has been released under the MCU banner.

Funko collectors and MCU fans alike are buzzing over the newly revealed Alien Monster Pop figure from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The Alien Monster Pop shows the creepy black ooze as it appeared in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The symbiote's brief but memorable moments teased Venom's eventual introduction into the MCU proper. A few ounces of the symbiote goo were notably left behind from Tom Hardy's version in a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While not named as "Venom," it's undeniably the symbiote, making this Pop figure a first-of-its-kind for Marvel Studios branding.

Funko

Alongside the Alien Monster, Funko also unveiled three other Pops based on the Disney+ animated series. One captures Peter Parker in his fully upgraded Spider-Man suit from the Season 1 finale, swinging mid-air with dynamic webbing.

Funko

Another shows his early, makeshift costume, complete with oversized goggles, knee pads, and visible web-shooter tubing, giving it a clunky, DIY charm. This was the suit Peter used primarily in the first half of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which was incredibly well received.

Funko

Next up is a figure that captures Peter Parker in a more grounded moment from the end of Season 1. He's shown wearing his signature circular glasses while casually pulling his final Spider-Man mask out of his backpack, a classic nod to his double life.

Funko

The final Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man figure features Doctor Strange with a more comic-book-inspired appearance than the familiar MCU version played by Benedict Cumberbatch, offering a colorful and mystical twist.

Funko

As for other symbiote-based Funko Pops for comparison, the earliest came from Marvel Comics, depicting Venom with half his mask pulled back to reveal Eddie Brock's iconic blonde hair. Only time will tell if an MCU version of Eddie Brock and Venom will be given this comic-accurate of an appearance.

Funko

In 2021, Venom: Let There Be Carnage inspired a sleek Pop figure showcasing the live-action version of the antihero in full symbiote form. Unfortunately, for fans of this version, the future of Tom Hardy's version of this character is in jeopardy.

Funko

Most recently, the PS5's Spider-Man 2 introduced a striking Venom Funko with tendrils extending from his body, tongue out, and drooling.

Funko

While this Funko Pop release is a historic milestone for Marvel Studios, the real excitement will come when Venom is officially confirmed to appear in a future Spider-Man film. Fans are eagerly anticipating the day Tom Holland's Peter Parker finally dons the symbiote suit on screen. That day may not be far off, with Avengers: Secret Wars reportedly drawing heavily from the 2015 comic storyline.