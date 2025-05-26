DC Studios Confirms Big Comic-Con 2025 News

During a recent interview with one of the franchise's biggest stars, it was revealed that James Gunn's DCU will have a significant presence at Comic-Con 2025. Gunn's new vision for an inter-connected DC cinematic universe is about to hit a significant mark with its big-screen debut, the long-awaited Superman, set to soar into theaters on July 11; however, shortly after that, fans assumed they could expect even more news from DC Studios with the upcoming 2025 iteration of San Diego Comic-Con.

Peacemaker star John Cena may have accidentally confirmed DC Studios and the DCU will have a presence at Comic-Con 2025. In 2024, the super-powered brand was at the event; however, it opted to showcase its titles individually with separate panels scattered across the weekend, and Gunn's Superman didn't even make an appearance at all.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming second season of Max's Peacemaker series, Cena teased that audiences will get a look at the show's new intro sequence (following up on the now-iconic dance sequence that opened Season 1) at San Diego Comic-Con.

DC Studios

This is the first confirmation that the DCU and DC Studios will attend the annual event, which will be held from July 24 to 27 at the San Diego Convention Center.

It is unclear if this means the Blue Brand will take the stage in an all-encompassing Hall H panel like Marvel Studios has done in the past or if its presence will be divvied up amongst its various upcoming projects.

2024 saw the studio split its Comic-Con presence up amongst its various titles with news like a first look at the Creature Commandos trailer and a sneak peek at Season 1 of The Penguin, all coming at their own bespoke panel rather than together in some massive celebration of everything the Gunn's new take on the brand has to offer.

What Will DC Studios Bring to Comic-Con 2025?

The biggest question heading into DC Studios Comic-Con 2025 is what goodies co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will bring to the annual entertainment-focused event.

Last year, DC Studios' presence at San Diego Comic-Con was fairly minimal, with their biggest panel being for The Penguin Season 1. Yes, not even this year's Superman was featured during the Comic-Con weekend, leaving the floor open for some of the brand's other upcoming fare.

Heading into the 2025 iteration of the event, things could be different.

What we do know is that Gunn and co. will be bringing Peacemaker Season 2 news in some form. Star John Cena confirmed this in the above interview, revealing that those in attendance will get a sneak peek at the new Peacemaker episodes due to hit Max on August 21, mere weeks after Comic-Con.

Outside of that, though, nothing else has been announced. After the DCU did not focus on any of its movies at Comic-Con 2024, perhaps Gunn will change tact for the brand's 2025 presence.

This year's event will come just two weeks after Superman's release, so it seems unlikely it will get too much spotlight. Instead, Comic-Con could be the perfect place to shift the focus to the franchise's next big-screen effort, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Supergirl is set to be the DCU's big 2026 theatrical play, coming in June of next year. While July might be a little early to debut a full-blown trailer, some first-look footage and a publicly released peek at Milly Alcock in her Supergirl costume (instead of the recent blurry set leaks) seem entirely doable.

That is all if DC Studios maintains the status quo and does several panels focused on specific projects rather than the massive Hall H overall brand panel. If the DCU brain trust decides to do that instead, then all bets are off.

If a centralized DC Studios Hall H panel is announced, fans could get teases at even more, including a potential full DCU slate reveal, new casting information, and perhaps debut footage from several projects already announced.