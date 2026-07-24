Shang-Chi 2 Movie Gets Encouraging Update After Years Of Silence

Shang-Chi 2 finally got some good news, ending an extended drought of updates on the Phase 4 sequel. Out of the many heroes added to the MCU in the Multiverse Saga, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi has been among the most beloved. Sadly, the Ten Rings-wielding martial arts master hasn't appeared outside the alternate universe Marvel Zombies series since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, although he will return later this year in Avengers: Doomsday.

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton recently spoke with Rolling Stone to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the conversation turned to the sequel that fans have already been waiting five years to see. Fortunately, Cretton had good news to deliver, confirming that Shang-Chi 2 is still in development and he was even "talking to [writer Dave Callaham" just weeks ago:

Rolling Stone: "I know personally I really would like to see Shang-Chi 2. Is that still in development?" Cretton: "Yeah. I also would love to see Shang-Chi 2! I was talking to Dave Callaham, our writer, about it just a few weeks ago, so fingers crossed."

Marvel Studios reportedly began development on Shang-Chi 2 in December 2021, just months after the Phase 4 blockbuster hit theaters to massive acclaim, raking in $432.2 million worldwide even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sequel has been held up for many reasons, in part because director Destin Daniel Cretton has been busy elsewhere, co-creating Disney+'s Wonder Man, briefly signing on to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Shang-Chi 2 May Have to Replace Destin Daniel Cretton to Finally Happen

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi's major role in Avengers: Doomsday, and perhaps next year's Secret Wars, are bound to boost the character's popularity to new heights. That may give Marvel Studios the prompt that it needs to finally get Shang-Chi 2 off the ground in Phase 7, likely after Black Panther 3 and the looming X-Men reboot.

Unfortunately, it's tough to see how Destin Daniel Cretton will have time for Shang-Chi 2 anytime soon, since he is stepping away from Marvel Studios for his next project. The director is in pre-production on a live-action Naruto adaptation for Lionsgate, which is bound to keep him busy all the way through 2027 at least.

Even after that, Marvel Studios may want Cretton back on board for Spider-Man 5 next if Brand New Day is as successful and well-received as expected. While the filmmaker reportedly had "a lot of work done" for Shang-Chi 2 already before tackling the web-slinger, there is a real chance that he has to pass directing duties onto another filmmaker if the martial arts sequel is to happen anytime soon.

Parting ways with Cretton, even if he stayed on board as an executive producer, would be a major blow to Shang-Chi 2, as his incredible directing was critical to the first's success and earning him a promotion to the MCU's biggest franchises. Then again, given his passion for the martial arts franchise, perhaps he may prioritize the sequel after Naruto, opening the doors to its release around 2029.

In the meantime, rumors have resurged that a Shang-Chi spin-off is in the works at Marvel Studios, centering around the Ten Rings. News has been scarce on what form the project may take, but many have theorized that it may be an animated anthology series exploring the Ten Rings throughout history, akin to what Eyes of Wakanda achieved in expanding the Black Panther mythos last year.