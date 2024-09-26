High Potential Episode 2 brings back Kaitlin Olson's Morgan and Daniel Sunjata's Karadec as the unstoppable crime-solving duo of Hulu's new crime series.

High Potential revolves around the story of a single mom Morgan who is tapped by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to act as a consultant to help solve crimes together with seasoned detective Karadec.

In Episode 2, the pair work together to unpack an attempted murder charge against a tap dancer and this marks Morgan's first official case.

High Potential Episode 2 premiered on Hulu on September 24.

Every Main Cast Member of High Potential Episode 2

Kaitlin Olson - Morgan

Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson returns to lead the cast of High Potential as Morgan, a cleaner-turned-consultant of the LAPD after they noticed that she has a knack for solving unsolvable crimes. She is also a single mom with three kids and has an IQ of 160.

In High Potential Episode 2, Morgan works on her first official case with the LAPD which is solving an attempted murder against a tap dancer.

Olson is best known for her role as Dee Reynolds in over 100 episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The actress also appeared in The Heat, Vacation, and Hacks.

Daniel Sunjata - Karadec

Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata returns as LAPD Detective Karadec who works side by side with Morgan during investigations.

While they are a team, he admits that he is unsure about Morgan's capability of solving crimes, with him thinking that she was only lucky the first time around.

High Potential Episode 2 sees Karadec being proven wrong by Morgan during her first case as she flexes her intelligence during the investigation.

Sunjata previously appeared in One for the Money, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Javicia Leslie - Daphne

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie plays Daphne, Karadec's partner and a squad room detective working for the LAPD.

In Episode 2, Daphne helps Morgan and Karadec with their investigation to find out the real culprit behind the attempted murder against Damian.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Leslie for her role as Ryan Wilder (aka Batwoman) in The CW's Batwoman. The actress also appeared in God Friended Me and Double Life.

Deniz Akdeniz - Lev “Oz” Osman

Deniz Akdeniz

Deniz Akdeniz appears as Lev "Oz" Osman, a major crime investigator of the LAPD.

Oz's role in Episode 2's investigation as he coordinates with the CSI to obtain information about Damian's cellphone which was used as a recording device for his apparent suicide attempt.

Akdeniz has credits in The Flight Attendant, You Hurt My Feelings, and Dumb Money.

Amirah J - Ava

Amirah J

Ava (played by Amirah J) is Morgan's daughter who is on her own mission to find her father, Roman, who has been missing for 15 years.

Episode 2 unpacks more details about Roman's disappearance as Morgan gives the information to Ava, such as the circumstances before he went missing.

Ava and Morgan then argue whether or not Roman really did leave them behind without saying goodbye.

The actress can be seen in Shameless Hall of Shame, How Not To Be A Junkie, and Shameless.

Matthew Lamb - Elliot

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb plays Elliot, Morgan's son with her second ex-husband.

Elliot appears in Episode 2 to surprise her mom with an early breakfast.

Lamb's notable credits include Only Murders in the Building, Smile, and Manodrome.

Judy Reyes - Captain Selena

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes brings Captain Selena to life in High Potential. The character is the head of the LAPD Major Crimes Division.

Captain Selena is the one responsible for offering Morgan the position of consultant after being impressed by her involvement in the case in Episode 1.

High Potential Episode 2 shows Selena being visited by Lieutenant Melon since he seeks help in solving one of his robbery cases.

Reyes is known for her roles in Scrubs, Devious Maids, and The Circle.

Alaman Diadhiou - Damian Ross

Alaman Diadhiou

Alaman Diadhiou guest stars in High Potential Episode 2 as Damian Ross.

Damian is a tap dancer who has fallen onto the roof of his car after dance practice. This accident leaves him on life support.

Initially ruled as a suicide, a deeper investigation spearheaded by Morgan leads to the revelation that someone else pushed him.

High Potential is Diadhiou's first major acting credit.

C.J. Salvador - Roland

C.J. Salvador

C.J. Salvador is part of High Potential Season 2's cast as Roland.

Roland is Damian's companion during the night he fell onto the roof of his car and he is the detectives' prime suspect.

Salvador can be seen in S.W.A.T., Prince: Breakfast Can Wait, and The Oscars.

Garret Dillahunt - Lieutenant Melon

Garret Dillahunt

Garret Dillahunt plays Lieutenant Melon, the head of the LAPD Robbery Division who has an ongoing riff with the detectives of the Major Crimes Division.

High Potential Episode 2 shows Lieutenant Melon seeking the help of Captain Selena on a case involving a high-profile robbery. When Morgan asks to step in to help, Melon dismisses her since he is unsure about her capabilities.

Dillahunt previously starred in 12 Years a Slave, Deadwood, and Raising Hope.

Shelley Robertson - Winnie Ross

Shelley Robertson

Shelley Robertson is part of Episode 2's cast as Winnie Ross, Damian's mother who tells Morgan and Keredec background information about her son.

Robertson appeared in Bel-Air, CSI: Vegas, and Chicago Med.

Harrison White - Samson

Harrison White

Harrison White appears as Samson, Morgan's friend whom she always meets on the bus ride going to work.

White has credits in The Underground Railroad, I Got the Hook-Up, and Bunk'd.

Rafael Castillo - Knox

Rafael Castillo

Rafael Castillo appears in High Potential Season 2 as Knox, a friend of Damian's who gets interrogated by Detective Keredec. He already has a shared history with the law due to a previous crime.

Castillo is known for his roles in Black Lightning, Savage Lands, and Code 3.

Carlin James - Griff

Carlin James

Carlin James joins the cast as Griff, Damian's friend who seems to be shaken up after what happened to him.

It is later revealed that Griff is the robber/suspect tied to Lieutenant Melon's high-profile robbery case.

James has credits in Better Call Saul, American Crime Story, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Brennan Keel Cook - Dane

Brennan Keel Cook

Dane (played by Brennan Keel Cook) is another one of Damian's friends at Body Shop Brothers (BSB).

Cook starred in The Pale Blue Eye, Encounter, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

New episodes of High Potential Season 2 premiere on Hulu every Wednesday at midnight PT.