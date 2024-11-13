High Potential Episode 7 is bannered by several notable guest stars, which include Addison Timlin (Californication), Michael Trotter (Law & Order: Organized Crime), and JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.).

"One of Us" enters unfamiliar territory as Morgan and her peers in the LAPD encounter a hostage situation. It comes at a difficult time as well since Morgan has taken Ava inside the headquarters to tour her around.

High Potential Episode 7 (the show's Fall finale) premiered on ABC on November 12.

Every Main Cast Member of High Potential Episode 7

Kaitlin Olson - Morgan

Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson leads the cast of High Potential as Morgan, LAPD's newest consultant who was promoted by the LAPD's captain after noticing that she has incredible observational skills and a high IQ.

In "One of Us," Morgan brings her daughter, Ava, to the precinct so that she can introduce some of her friends from the workplace and tour her inside as well.

However, things take a drastic turn after a hostage-taking happens while inside the precinct, forcing Morgan to think fast for a solution.

Olson is best known for her role as Dee Reynolds in over 100 episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

She is set to reprise her role as Dee in an upcoming two-part crossover with Abbott Elementary in January 2025.

The actress can also be seen in The Heat, Vacation, and Hacks.

Daniel Sunjata - Adam Karadec

Daniel Sunjata

Detective Adam Karadec (played by Daniel Sunjata) is Morgan's partner and a by-the-books investigator who is not usually a big fan of his partner's unorthodox methods of solving crimes.

High Potential Episode 7 sees Karadec working together with Captain Selena to try and avert the hostage situation inside the LAPD headquarters.

Sunjata previously appeared in One for the Money, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Javicia Leslie - Daphne

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie returns as LAPD squad room detective Daphne.

In the latest episode, Daphne is trapped with Morgan inside the LAPD as two hostage takers enact their dangerous plan of letting their innocent friend out in exchange for everyone's lives.

Leslie can be seen in God Friended Me and Double Life. The actress is also known for playing the Arrowverse's second Batwoman, Ryan Wilder.

Deniz Akdeniz - Lev “Oz” Osman

Deniz Akdeniz

Lev "Oz" Osman (played by Deniz Akdeniz) is Daphne's partner who also works as a squad room detective.

Akdeniz can be seen in The Flight Attendant, You Hurt My Feelings, and Dumb Money.

Judy Reyes - Captain Selena

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes reprises her role as Captain Selena in High Potential Episode 7.

In ABC's official preview, Captain Selena can be seen working with Detective Karadec and Oz in a makeshift operations station outside the precinct as they uncover the necessary steps to save Morgan and others inside the precinct.

Fans may recognize Reyes for her roles in Scrubs, Devious Maids, and The Circle.

Amirah J - Ava

Amirah J

Amirah J's Ava is Morgan's eldest daughter who visits the station in High Potential Episode 7.

The episode sees Ava being worried about her and her mother's safety during the hostage-taking situation inside the precinct.

The actress starred in Shameless Hall of Shame, How Not To Be A Junkie, and Shameless.

Learn more about the notable milestones of Amirah Jones.

Matthew Lamb - Elliott

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb's Elliot is Morgan's son who also has a high IQ like his mother.

Elliott appears to be safe and sound in their home, and he may be unaware of the perilous situation his mother and sister are in.

Lamb appeared in Only Murders in the Building, Smile, and Manodrome.

Garret Dillahunt - Lieutenant Melon

Garret Dillahunt

After making an appearance as part of the cast of High Potential Episode 2, Garret Dillahunt returns as Lieutenant Melon, the head of the LAPD Robbery Division.

"One of Us" sees Lieutenant Melon being the main negotiator between the hostage takers and the authorities, using his expertise to help keep his peers alive during the whole fiasco.

Dillahunt previously starred in 12 Years a Slave, Deadwood, and Raising Hope.

Addison Timlin - Brooke Kirkman

Addison Timlin

Addison Timlin guest stars in High Potential Episode 7 as Brooke Kirkman, one of the hostage takers who decide to make a statement by holding the LAPD headquarters captive.

Timlin is best known for her roles as Alyssa in Cellar Door, Amy Schine in Derailed, and Lucinda Price in Fallen.

Michael Trotter - Jeremy Davis

Michael Trotter

Joining Brooke in their quest to free their innocent friend inside the LAPD is Michael Trotter's Jeremy Davis.

Trotter recently appeared as Joseph Stabler Jr. in Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The actor can also be seen in CSI: Vegas, The Right Stuff, and Inhumans.

J.D. Pardo - Tom

J.D. Pardo

J.D. Pardo returns as Tom, a new employee working for the LAPD who appears to be attracted to Morgan.

Pardo's most recognizable role is playing Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes in Mayans M.C. The actor also starred in Revolution, The Terminal List, and Road House.

Maurice Marvel Meredith - Logan Hanson

Maurice Marvel Meredith

Maurice Marvel Meredith appears in High Potential Episode 7 as Logan Hanson.

Meredith has credits in Chicago P.D., Henry Danger, and The Young and the Restless.

Merrick McCartha - Detective Lavolie

Merrick McCartha

Joining the world of High Potential is Merrick McCartha as Detective Lavolie.

McCartha's notable credits include playing roles in All American, Criminal Minds, and Unstable.

Tristen MacDonald - Lauren

Tristen MacDonald

Tristen MacDonald joins the cast of High Potential Episode 7 as Lauren.

MacDonald appeared in notable projects like Quantum Leap, The Morning Show, and Bosch: Legacy.

New episodes of High Potential premiere on Tuesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.