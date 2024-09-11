Nightbitch's premise revolves around a mother who believes that she is turning into a dog.

The upcoming movie headlined by Academy Award nominee Amy Adams is based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder.

Nightbitch already premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, earning a 72% critic score from Rotten Tomatoes.

Nightbitch Plot Spoilers Explained

Amy Adams

As demonstrated by the recent trailer for the film, at the center of Nightbitch's story is the mother of a two-year-old who decides to pause her career as an artist to become a stay-at-home mom.

This decision, though, backfires drastically after she realizes that life as a mom does not suit her. Making matters worse, her husband is not always at home since he is busy with work.

As the mother tries to adjust, she is convinced that she is turning into a dog after discovering a patch of fur on her neck. This is not the only change that she finds as she feels that her teeth are getting sharper and her senses are heightened.

At first, this motherly figure is in denial, which is understandable since she might have thought that the changes were brought about by stress as a new mother.

However, a tail begins to emerge at her back, and this prompts her to tell her husband about the changes. However, he dismisses her concern and advises her to seek medical attention instead.

The mother tries to distract herself by spending more time outdoors and trying to make friends with new mothers. Despite that, she notices that she is not interested in befriending the other mothers.

How Did Nightbitch End?

The mother at Nightbitch's center is confused when a group of dogs appears on her lawn, seemingly implying that they are trying to communicate with her. She, alongside her son, plays with them instead of avoiding them.

One night, her husband comes home shocked to see that his wife has seemingly transformed into a wolf-like dog.

Her animal instincts start to take over as she goes on a murder spree by killing other animals, including the family cat and a random rabbit. She also starts to defecate on her neighbor's lawn and eats like an animal outside.

The murder spree later makes the mother realize that she has gone too far.

She decides to start fresh by slowly changing her ways, befriending new mothers which makes her realize that she needs her own support system to overcome her animalistic tendencies and become a good mom.

She also becomes close with Jen, a mother who she believes to be a dog in her past life.

The book ends with the mother staging an art show that chronicles the story of her transformation into a dog (ak. Nightbitch).

The presentation is somewhat bizarre and disturbing since it includes killing rabbits on stage and presenting the skeletons of the animals that she killed as a model of a dog.

Although the audience is terrified, the mother is contented that she manages to express her thoughts and intentions freely even if by violent means.

Nightbitch's ambiguous ending leaves more questions than answers, with it not answering the question of whether or not she indeed turned into a dog or it is just all in her head.

Still, the book sends a strong message that mothers need an escape or a break from motherhood.

It proposes the idea that one can find a solution to the stressful time as a new mother by ultimately embracing the strange and the unknown, leading to a peaceful resolution that one can get to break free from all the chaos.

Nightbitch is set to premiere in theaters in the United States on December 6.