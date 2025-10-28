High Potential Season 2 Return Date & Remaining Schedule Gets Confirmed By ABC

As the mystery surrounding Roman's disappearance and the continued exploration of new high-stakes cases led by Morgan Gillory, ABC confirmed the return date and time of High Potential Season 2 in 2026. The sophomore run of the hit ABC series continued the story of Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) as she becomes more comfortable with her position as a consultant with the Major Crimes Division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Still, obstacles became apparent for Morgan due to the arrival of a new captain and the emergence of new clues about what really happened to her first husband.

High Potential Season 2 began airing on ABC on September 16, 2025, with new episodes released every Tuesday. As with other network TV shows, the series is set to have its fall finale sooner than fans think, which is ideal ahead of the holidays. Season 2, Episode 7 (set to air tonight, October 28, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET) is confirmed as High Potential's fall finale, and fans will have a long wait before its eventual return to the network.

ABC (via Deadline) confirmed that High Potential Season 2 will return to air new episodes on the network on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET. The series will return alongside the highly anticipated comeback of two hit shows from ABC: The Rookie (Season 8) and Will Trent (Season 4).

The show's return in 2026 will also mark a change in its release time since it will air an hour earlier on ABC at 9 p.m. rather than its usual 10 p.m. slot (The Rookie will take its former time slot when it returns). As for Will Trent Season 4, it will premiere on the same day at 8 p.m. ET.

High Potential Season 2 has 18 episodes compared to Season 1's 13. Season 2, Part 1 has seven episodes, meaning that Part 2 will consist of 11 episodes.

Created by Drew Goddard, High Potential follows the story of Morgan Gillory, an intellectually gifted cleaning lady turned LAPD consultant with a keen eye for solving high-profile murders. The series has a stacked cast led by Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Judy Reyes, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, and Steve Howey.

Will High Potential Season 2 Have Any More Breaks When It Returns?

For comparison, High Potential Season 1, Episode 7 (the fall finale) aired on ABC on November 12, 2024. The show then had a two-month break before returning for its final six episodes starting on January 7, 2025.

Based on how ABC mapped out Season 1's release when it returned for its midseason run, High Potential's debut season had no breaks. The show consistently released every episode until its finale on February 11, 2025.

Given the success of the first season, ABC could take a similar approach by releasing Part 2 of Season 2 over 11 straight weeks. This means that High Potential Season 2's finale could air on the network on March 17, 2026.

While it is unfortunate for longtime High Potential fans that the show will have a two-month break after Season 2, Episode 7, the possibility of an uninterrupted run when it returns in 2026 is a promising sign, considering that the momentum of watching every twist and turn will not be derailed by annoying gap weeks.