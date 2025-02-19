Although Season 1 is over, many are waiting for High Potential Episode 14 to be released so that some of the questions established in Episode 13 will be answered.

High Potential follows Kaitlin Olson's Morgan Gillory, a janitor in the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) who is brought on to the force as a consultant after helping with a case.

Season 1 began in September 2024, and Episode 13's release on February 11 was the latest chapter that fans got to see. Season 2 received an extremely promising update in late November 2024, so many want to know when Episode 14 will be coming.

ABC

The next episode of High Potential (which is Episode 14 of the series but also the same as Season 2, Episode 1) is high on fans' radars after the shocking end of Season 1.

Luckily for those closely following the series, ABC had already renewed it for Season 2. On January 21, ABC announced that Season 2 received an early renewal (most fall series don't get renewed until sometime in the spring season) due to the show's excellent viewership performance.

This was also coincidentally the same date that Episode 10 (which had a lot of big guest stars) premiered on ABC.

It was also revealed that Season 2 is expected to include more episodes than Season 1, but the exact amount of episodes it will have is unknown.

A lot of other ABC shows throughout the years have had seasons with an episode count of around 20-22, but considering High Potential series lead Kaitlin Olson is also a series regular in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (another major television production), her filming schedule for that could impact High Potential.

High Potential Season 1 began filming in March 2024 and then premiered on ABC on September 17, 2024.

Since Season 2 was already renewed in January, production for Season 2 could begin around March again this year (just as Season 1 did in 2024), meaning that Season 2 could come out around the same time as Season 1 did last year.

High Potential is an ABC fall series, so Season 2 will most likely come out sometime in the fall. Like Season 1, it is possible that part of Season 2 could come out in late 2025 and then take a midseason break before finishing up in early 2026.

What Will Happen in High Potential Season 2?

With the way High Potential Season 1 ended, there are a lot of possibilities for where Season 2 could go. For starters, many fans would likely want to see the core cast return, which is highly likely (read more about some of the major cast members here).

On one hand, it was revealed that Roman (Morgan's husband and Ava's father) is alive. He had been missing for some time and was thought to be dead by most so that plotline will definitely be explored in the coming episodes.

High Potential showrunner Todd Harthan recently told TVLine that Season 2 could explore David Giuntoli's mystery character some more, even teasing that he could be a threat for multiple seasons to come.

Harthan described Giuntoli's character as a potentially "serialized villain," while also making sure that the door for other stories is left open:

"I love a good serialized villain. I also love going into a Season 2 where there might be another surprise or two, so it’s a bit of an open box."

However, no matter how serialized Giuntoli's character becomes, he will most definitely have a role to play in Season 2 since he was a major part of the finale.

High Potential is streaming on Hulu.