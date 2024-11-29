If early reporting is to be believed, High Potential Season 2 may already be on the cards at ABC.

The TV crime drama, which only debuted its first season back in September, has managed to quickly capture audiences, earning rave reviews for its killer cast and unique take on the criminal procedural formula.

Starring Kaitlin Olsen as Morgan, the series focuses on Olsen's character, an LAPD janitor, who is brought on as a consultant to the force after she uses her keen intellect to solve a tough case.

High Potential Season 2 Already Being Eyed

High Potential has been a hit on ABC, so much so that the network is reportedly already looking at a Season 2.

According to reporting from Deadline, while most of the network's renewal decisions are not made for its fall series until the spring, High Potential is among those that "look good" for a Season 2 green light.

That is not to say a Season 2 is 100% guaranteed, at this point, but the wind does seem to be blowing in that direction.

Since its debut in mid-September, High Potential has been one of the most talked about new shows of the fall slate. It has earned a stellar 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and (thanks to its next-day Hulu releases) has been able to reach an average 10 million viewers an episode.

The series has even managed to top the Tuesday night ratings for ABC and break into Hulu's top 15 titles on the platform multiple times across its first seven episodes.

The Deadline report noted that the recently debuted Doctor Odyssey is in a similar camp, with a second season for the new medical drama being looked at as well.

When Will High Potential Season 2 Be Released?

As of writing, no release plans for High Potential Season 2 have been announced (mainly because a second season has not yet been greenlit).

However, it certainly seems as though a Season 2 renewal is on the way, it is just a matter of when.

If a second batch of episodes is given the rubber stamp and production can move forward, fans can likely expect a similar release rollout to Season 1. According to Hollywood North, Season 1 of the hit ABC drama was filmed starting in March 2024, before it eventually saw the light of day in September of the same year.

Should Season 2 be given the go-ahead in the next couple of months, it very well could follow exactly the same production-to-release pipeline. This would see the series start filming for Season 2 sometime in March 2025, before debuting as a part of ABC's Fall 2025 slate in September or October.

Given just how big of a hit the new show has been for ABC, one can assume the network will do everything it can to make sure it is back next fall and ready for prime time.

New episodes of High Potential premiere on Tuesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET, before streaming on Hulu the next day.