Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know

With Sonic The Hedgehog 3 set to race into theaters here's everything we know including info on the film's cast, release, and more.

Following the success of both Sonic The Hedgehog and Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Paramount was quick to announce more from Sega's iconic blue blur would be coming from the studio.

This will appear in the form of a spin-off series centered on Idris Elba's Knuckles (who made his big screen debut in last year's Sonic sequel), and a full-fledged third film.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Movie Release: When Is It Coming Out?

Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently slated to release on December 20, 2024; however, given the ongoing writer's strike, that release could eventually be pushed back.

According to Collider, filming for the upcoming threequel is expected to get underway later this summer with a start date of August 31.

Given that both Sonic films have been released roughly one year (15 months for Sonic 1 and 13 months for Sonic 2) after filming kicked off, this 15-month gap between production start and release feels like something Paramount and the Sonic 3 team are more than capable of achieving.

Sonic 3 Movie Cast: Who Will Return?

Paramount Pictures

Since the debut of the first Sonic film, the franchise's cast of characters has continued to expand.

But as the series enters into its third film, there is now some questionability about who could return for more fun in the hit video game adaptation.

Ben Schwartz - Sonic (Confirmed)

Ben Schwartz

Right now, Ben Schwartz's Sonic is the only confirmed character to appear in the upcoming third movie. Of course, the Parks and Recreation alum will be back, as his portrayal of the titular hedgehog has become synonymous with the character since his debut in 2020's first Sonic film.

Colleen O’Shaughnessey - Miles “Tails” Prower

Colleen O’Shaughnessey

After years of playing Sonic's enterprising fox friend, Miles "Tails" Prower, Colleen O'Shaughnessey got to bring her talents to the big screen, taking on the character in his theatrical debut in Sonic 2. While the character has not been confirmed to return in the threequel, Tails feels like he has cemented himself in this cinematic universe and will be a part of any movie going forward.

Idris Elba - Knuckles the Echidna

Idris Bela

The Suicide Squad and Thor franchise star Idris Elba brought his talents to the world of Sonic, popping up as fan-favorite video game character Knuckles the Echidna. Given Knuckles is about to get his own spin-off series on Paramount+, he will almost surely be back for Sonic 3.

James Marsden - Tom Wachowski

James Marsden

The human star of the Sonic films has been (and likely will continue to be) James Marsden as Tom Wachowski. The small-town sheriff was last seen playing baseball with his (now) three adopted sons Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails, waiting in the wings for whatever threat befalls Green Hills and the world.

Tika Sumpter - Maddie Wachowski

Tika Sumpter

If Tom Wachowski is back in Sonic The Hedgehog 3, Tika Sumpter's Maddie Wachowski will almost certainly be there as well. Sumpter plays the wife of Marsden's Tom, a veterinarian pulled into Tom and Sonic's world-saving antics twice over.

Adam Pally - Wade Whipple

Adam Pally

Adam Pally's Wade Wipple is yet another series mainstay up to this point. The dorky Green Hills police officer has helped Tom in a number of ways throughout the first two films, usually doing so in a goofy and comedic manner. Sonic 3 will need some laughs and Wade Wipple will likely be the source of more than a few.

Lee Majdoub - Agent Stone

Lee Majdoub

Agent Stone (played by Lee Majdoub) is second in command and right-hand man of the dastardly Doctor Eggman. While Eggman was defeated and seemingly died at the end of the last film, Stone remains a loose end, having eluded capture by the series' heroes.

Is Jim Carrey Coming Back for Sonic 3?

Paramount Pictures

One name that feels like a bit of a long shot to hop back into their Sonic role for a third movie is Jim Carrey as Eggman/Dr. Robotnik.

Carrey - who played the primary antagonist of the first two films - has been vocal that Sonic The Hedgehog 2 would be his last acting role, with the actor saying (via Variety), "I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough."

Plus, add in the fact that Carrey's mustachioed villain was presumed dead following the destruction of the Giant Eggman Robot at the end of Sonic 2, and it would make sense if the actor (and character would not return).

His fate was left fairly ambiguous so a return is not out of the question, despite Carrey seemingly being done with acting.

On the subject, producer Neal Moritz noted that they would never "even try" to recast the role if Carrey did not want to come back. But both he and fellow producer Toby Ascher told IGN back in April 2022, they "would love him as long as he would like to be there with us:"

Ascher: “Jim Carrey is always a member of the Sonic family and he will always have a place in these movies and TV shows as long as he’d like to be around. We love Jim and he’s so special, and what he does with Robotnik is so incredible, we would love him as long as he would like to be there with us." Moritz: "I have a feeling that he loves Robotnik so much that I don’t think he’ll be able to walk away from that.”

Will Sonic 3 Be About Shadow?

Paramount Pictures

The biggest tease coming out of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was of course the introduction of the Sonic movie universe's version of Shadow the Hedgehog.

This brooding sequence seen in the post-credits scene of Sonic 2 hints at Shadow potentially being the primary antagonist of the third film.

In the games, Shadow serves as an adversary for Sonic at times, while also teaming up with the blue blur on occasion.

His backstory is increasingly convoluted (as a great deal of the Sonic lore is), being the result of 50 years of experimentation to create what is referred to as the "Ultimate Life Form." Sonic 3 could dive even further into this backstory, potentially touching on his relation to Eggman's granddaughter Maria.

Video games Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow The Hedgehog explained the character had developed a strong bond with Maria Robotnik, as he was originally created to help find a cure for the dangerous and potentially incurable NIDS: Neuro-Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

Writers Patrick Casey and Josh Miller previously told ComicBook.com that they would "love to incorporate elements from Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog:"

“The fact that Shadow is clearly going to be in the franchise moving forward, I don’t think it’s revealing anything to say we’d love to incorporate elements from 'Sonic Adventure 2' and 'Shadow the Hedgehog,' his solo spinoff game,”

So really, anything is on the table when it comes to how deep into Shadow Sonic The Hedgehog 3 goes.

Will Amy Rose be in Sonic 3?

Sega

One major Sonic character that has yet to have their presence felt on the big screen (no, it is not Big the Cat sadly) is Amy Rose.

Sonic's primary love interest has not been hinted at as of yet, but if the Sonic movie team wanted to expand the cast in a similar way they did with Sonic 2, then Amy feels like a natural fit.

As reported by Games Radar, when about the hammer-wielding pink hedgehog making an appearance in the upcoming threequel, Sonic 3 writers noted that they could not confirm anything but did say things were "in the works."

Sonic The Hedgehog 1 and 2 can be streamed now on Paramount+.