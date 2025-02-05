In anticipation of Invincible's return, the show's creative team confirmed who Season 3's main villain will be.

The super-powered streaming series, based on Robert Kirkman's comic series of the same name, has seen its titular teenage hero go up against plenty of worthy antagonists thus far.

Over its two seasons, Invincible has included plenty of big bads including the Mauler Twins, Angstom Levy, and (yes) even Invincible's father himself Omni-Man (who is supposedly set for a redemption arc).

Invincible Season 3 Villain Revealed

The main villain of Invincible Season 3 has been detailed ahead of its incoming release.

Speaking in SFX Magazine, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman confirmed Walton Goggins' Cecil will be the primary antagonist of this next batch of episodes.

"He finds himself in opposition to Mark," Kirkman posited, pointing to the fact that time and time again Mark has turned his back on the government official and has continued to act without the supervision of Cecil and his bureaucratic cronies:

"He finds himself in opposition to Mark in a pretty abrupt and kind of startling way,"

Cecil will not be alone on the villainous side of things though. Kirkman's creative partner on the project and showrunner on the animated series Mark Racioppa divulged that there will be plenty of more big bads for Mark and co. to go up against, including the mysterious Machine Head (played by Jeffrey Donovan):

"There are a couple of other characters that you're gonna see, where they had panels in the comic book and we just managed to open those up a little bit more, adding more panels between the panels in a couple of places in Season 3. That's super-fun to do, because the story is already there in the books. We're just showing a bit more of it."

He also brought up the continued conflict with the Viltrumites, who played a major part in Season 2, seeking retribution for Omni-Man abandoning his post on Earth.

Racioppa said, "There is at least one minute more of Viltrumites in this season than any other season," teasing that the Viltrumite threat is not going anywhere:

"There is at least one minute more of Viltrumites in this season than any other season. They're definitely getting their time. To me, one of the big points in the books is they are terrifying. We all want to make sure that they stay absolutely terrifying. So you want to make sure that that always stays fresh in people's minds."

"They should be the most terrifying thing on screen," he continued, emphasizing just how big a deal the Viltrumites will continue to be, even when they are not the main villain in a particular season:

"They should be the most terrifying thing on screen whenever they're there. We don't want to dispel that, even if we decide at some point to give you a bigger view into their own motivations."

What To Expect From Invincible Season 3's Villains

Invincible Season 3 is going to be a big one for the series, as the show enters what is known as its Black Suit era.

Following the devastating events of Season 2, Mark is back on Earth and has had enough. This sees him change his look from the yellow-and-blue suit he has worn to this point to an angst-ridden black-and-blue suit (read more about Invincible's badass new suit here).

This transition will likely be key in the conflict between Mark and the season's main villain Cecil. Thus far in the series, Cecil (a member of the super-powered governing body known as the Global Defense Agency) has done everything he can to wrangle Mark/Invincible for his own interests.

Cecil's pursuits of Mark have failed over and over; however, that will seemingly come to a head in Season 3, as the series' teenage superhero enters his angry vigilante era, something that will surely turn the heads of bureaucrats like Cecil.

This darker turn for Mark perfectly sets up why someone like Cecil would come after him as a primary antagonist. He will not be alone though.

As described by Robert Kirkman and Mark Racioppa, there are plenty of big bads that will get their shine in the new episodes. In fact, one that was not mentioned in their SFX Magazine interview was the recently debuted Powerplex, who appeared in a promotional image for Season 3.

This proves that even though Cecil will be the ever-present threat for Season 3, there will be even more baddies for Mark to go up against throughout the super-powered proceedings.

Invincible Season 3 is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, February 6. For the full Invincible Season 3 release schedule click here.