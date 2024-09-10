Genshin Impact McDonalds Collab Details: In-Game Rewards & More

Genshin Impact has teamed up with McDonald's, offering fans exciting in-game rewards as a part of a new collab.

The free-to-play RPG from Chinese developer miHoYo has been no stranger to palling around with some of the biggest brands in the world, leveraging over 60 million total players since launch.

Previous collaborations with the game have included Domino, Cadillac, and Samsung to name a few.

Genshin Impact McDonald's Collab Revealed

Genshin Impact

Free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact and McDonald's have announced a new collab for players to enjoy in-game.

The partnership between the uber-popular open-world title and the fast-food giant was announced on the game's various social channels.

It brings a new quest for users to partake in, offering special in-game rewards for those who complete specific in-game parameters.

Starting Tuesday, September 17, fans can redeem codes from specific McDonald's menu items ordered through the McDonald's app for these unique digital goodies.

Fans who purchase an apple pie can treat themselves to a special in-game bundle including a Custom Recipe + Golden Apple Party (x3), 40 Primogems, two Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora, and four Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Genshin Impact

The other specials offering can be earned by purchasing a McCrispy Deluxe Combo Meal. Redeeming this reward earns the player an exclusive Wind Glider as well as a burger/McDonald's-themed name card.

Genshine Impact

It is worth noting that this collab is only available in the United States at this time, and no international details have been announced.

How To Redeem the Genshin Impact/McDonald's Rewards?

Rewards from the Genshin Impact/McDonald's collab can be redeemed (and earned) any time between Tuesday, September 17 and Sunday, September 29.

Here are the steps to redeem the in-game rewards according to the game's official Twitter page:

To earn the rewards, users must download and order specific menu items from the McDonald's app after registering as a McDonald's Rewards member.

Once in the app and registered, all one needs to do is tap the Genshin collaboration banner and select the menu items they are interested in.

From there, an official code for the title's in-game rewards will be sent to the email associated with the McDonald's Reward account that placed the order.

With a code in hand, all one needs to do is open the Genshin Impact application on their platform of choice and input the 12-digit key.

Rewards can only be redeemed once per user per menu item, and the digital goodies will only show up for players who have earned at least Adventure Rank 2 in-game.

Genshin Impact is now available on Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.