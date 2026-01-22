Netflix Reveals XO Kitty Season 3 Release Window, Cast Members, Plot & More

The hype surrounding XO, Kitty Season 3 is high after Netflix confirmed that new episodes will officially arrive in 2026. The romance series serves as a spinoff from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie trilogy that continues the story of Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) as she embarks on a personal self-reflection journey in Seoul, Korea, by attending as a student at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS).

From unexpected romance to discovering newfound friendships, XO Kitty stands out as one of Netflix's hit shows, which is why it was renewed for a third season. XO Kitty Season 2 premiered on January 16, 2025, and it was renewed a month later in February 2025. As the anticipation builds for XO Kitty's return to the small screen, here is everything we know about the much-talked-about third season.

When Will XO Kitty Season 3 Release?

Netflix

Netflix confirmed that XO Kitty Season 3 will premiere on the streamer sometime in 2026, but the exact release window is still being kept under wraps. Production for Season 3 began in Seoul, Korea, around April 2025, and it wrapped sometime in July 2025.

The show's sophomore run experienced delays due to the writers' and actors' strikes. Production for Season 2 began in April 2024 despite the show being renewed in June 2023. Season 2 would then premiere on January 16, 2025.

Based on this timeline, there is a strong chance that XO Kitty Season 3 is possibly aiming for an early 2026 premiere, which could end up being around March 2026 as the most likely release window.

Netflix typically releases premiere dates of their shows by releasing the first trailer, and it's possible that marketing would ramp up for Season 3 as early as February 2026, which could be a month before its possible release timeframe. If it doesn't release in March 2026, then a potential summer timeframe could be in the cards.

XO Kitty Season 3's Cast Includes New Cast Members (& Returning Favorites)

Netflix

XO Kitty has a packed ensemble of up-and-coming stars, and Season 3 is confirmed to bring back most of the core characters from the first two seasons. Joining Anna Cathcart in Season 3 are franchise mainstays led by Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, and Anthony Keyvan as Q.

Aside from the core cast of characters, completing the KISS squad in XO Kitty Season 3 are Regan Aliyah as Juliana, Hojo Shin as Jiwon, Joshua Lee as Jin, Sasha Bhasin as Praveena, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, Han Bi Ryu as Eunice, and Sunny Oh as Mihee. The father-son professor duo of Alex (Peter Thurnwald) and Principal Lee (Michael K. Lee) is also slated to return.

Netflix also announced that three new cast members are joining the already-packed ensemble. Sule Thelwell portrays Marius, Christine Hwang stars as Gigi, and Soy Kim appears as Yisoo. While details about their roles are still being kept under wraps, their inclusion in Season 3 is expected to stir some more drama and possibly romance in Kitty's life.

Audrey Huynh, who plays Season 2 big bad Stella, is not expected to return. However, Season 2 newcomer Hojo Shin, who plays Kitty's newfound cousin, was promoted to a series regular.

What Stories to Expect In XO Kitty Season 3

Netflix

XO Kitty Season 2 ended with major progress involving Kitty and Min Ho's possible romance. While Min Ho had a relationship with Stella through a good chunk of Season 2, it was clear that he was still head over heels with Kitty.

Following Stella's expulsion from KISS due to her sinister antics against Min Ho's father, Min Ho is now single and ready to start fresh with Kitty for a new relationship. For the uninitiated, Min Ho and Kitty grew closer in Season 2 after they both saved each other's families in parallel ways. Min Ho helped Kitty discover her distant family while Kitty created a plan to expose Stella's evil schemes.

At the end of Season 2, Kitty boldly asked Min Ho if she could join him on tour for the summer, meaning that they would be spending a lot of time together even though they didn't kiss in the finale.

Some have theorized that Kitty and Min Ho may already be in a relationship when Season 3 begins, and part of the story is them hiding their real status in front of everyone. Of course, several flashbacks of how they end up together could be sprinkled throughout Season 3.

Meanwhile, another main storyline that Season 3 is expected to explore is Yuri's breakup with Juliana and her loss of everything after her family suffered bankruptcy. As for Juliana, she apparently moved in with Praveena, and they seem to be happy together, which is bad news for Yuri.