Doctor Strange Disney+ Spin-off Show In Development (Rumor)

New rumors suggest that a Doctor Strange spin-off show on Disney+ could be in development at Marvel Studios, taking inspiration from the Strange Academy comics.

The Strange Academy line of comics by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos follows Doctor Strange as he and other Marvel magic users (including Brother Voodoo, Magik, and the Scarlet Witch) help up-and-coming magician heroes hone their skills.

Now, this story may be adapted into the MCU if a new rumor regarding an upcoming Disney+ program is to be believed.

The MCU's Strange Academy?

Marvel Comics

According to a rumor from the Tales from the Mod Queue on Reddit, a Strange Academy adaptation could be coming to the MCU as a Disney+ series.

According to the mod team's "trusted sources," a show based on the Strange Academy comics is in development at Marvel Studios.

The show - which would presumably release on Disney+ like every other Marvel Studios series thus far - is rumored to star Wong (Benedict Wong) and feature America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Additionally, Zelma Stanton, who will reportedly be introduced in the upcoming Ironheart show, could appear.

If the comic storyline sharing the rumored show's name is adapted, the series would focus on a school for new magic users in the MCU — similar to the classes offered at Kamar-Taj in the Doctor Strange franchise thus far.

Unlike the comic, rather than focusing on Doctor Strange himself, the potential show seems to be placing focus on Wong, which makes sense given that the latter is the Sorcerer Supreme in the MCU.

What Will Strange Academy Be About?

As last fans saw her in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America Chavez was starting her training in the Mystic Arts. Being a student at Strange Academy would seem a likely next step for the young hero.

With her, other young magic users will be in need of teaching as the MCU looks to build a Young Avengers team. Billy Maximoff (Billy Kaplan/Wiccan in the comics), for instance, has appeared in both WandaVision and the Doctor Strange sequel, having shown magic aptitude of some kind in the former. As a founding member of the comics' Young Avengers, Billy seems like a strong candidate for another Strange Academy student.

Further, Wong has become a fan-favorite character, appearing in a handful of movies and shows outside of the Doctor Strange franchise. A chance for the Sorcerer Supreme to star in his own right would be an exciting one, especially with four live-action MCU credits under his belt in Phase 4 alone.

But, it is important to remember that all of this is based on a rumor, and nothing has been officially confirmed by Marvel itself.

Until more information becomes available, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming on Disney+.