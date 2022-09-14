First Look at Kang’s Next Marvel Story Following Avengers 5 Announcement

Kang the Conqueror is a name that MCU fans will be getting all too familiar with over the next couple of years. The character (portrayed by Jonathan Majors on-screen) is set to be the next Avengers-level big bad, following in the footsteps of Thanos from the Infinity Saga.

The villain has been described as "a Multiversal threat" compared to the cosmic threat that Josh Brolin's Mad Titan posed in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Kang will next show up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania before getting an Avengers film named after him in The Kang Dynasty.

Marvel

And for those who are looking to read up on Marvel's Conqueror of the Multiverse, there will be ample opportunity in the very near future.

More Kang on the Comics Page

Marvel Comics revealed a new one-shot comic focused on Kang the Conqueror, titled "TIMELESS".

Marvel Comics

The " special year-ending one-shot" supposedly "sets the stage for upcoming stories in the Marvel Universe" and is centered on the comic version of the villain that is about to wreak havoc on the MCU. The project is spearheaded by Marvel Comics writer Jed MacKay, working alongside comic veterans Salvador Larroca, Greg Land, and Patch Zircher.

"TIMELESS #1, the special year-ending one-shot that sets the stage for upcoming stories in the Marvel Universe, will return for a second year!



Last year’s installment was a must-have for fans and received a much-demanded second printing. This year’s TIMELESS promises to be even more shocking with mysterious teases, exciting first appearances, and, at its core, a dramatic high-stakes journey for Kang the Conqueror!



Marvel Comics superstar Jed MacKay (MOON KNIGHT, BLACK CAT) will once again pen this thrilling adventure through Marvel space and time alongside a trio of blockbuster talent: Salvador Larroca, Greg Land and Patch Zircher. Laying the groundwork for 2023’s biggest developments, including what’s to come for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the wake of AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, TIMELESS #1 will be an epic giant-sized comic that fans dare not miss!"

"TIMELESS" follows up a story of the same name from last year and will have readers "step into the Conqueror’s thigh-high boots" yet again but this time the villains "is in an unfamiliar position: fleeing:”

"The last battle of Kang the Conqueror! Tyrant of the timeline, master of endless legions, warrior and conqueror without compare, Kang is in search of the one thing he cannot have. But he is not the only one after the Missing Moment, and Kang soon finds himself in a new position — on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe’s future! Kang is back on another adventure – but could this be his last one? Once again, we step into the Conqueror’s thigh-high boots to go stamping through the future. But this time Kang is in an unfamiliar position: fleeing,” MacKay explained. “TIMELESS 2022 is bigger and better than ever before. More previews of what the Marvel Universe has in store, more action, and a story that sets up the dominoes for a huge story coming in the future that I’m really excited to see play out!”

Marvel Comics

Last year's "TIMELESS" story followed Kang as he attempted to save the future he has been working so hard to control from the threat of a rogue parallel timeline, so fans can surely expect a similar type of Multiversal story in the 2022 followup.

What Could All This Kang Mean?

It is not hard to see that Kang coming back to the comic page is a play by Marvel to help familiarize (or refamiliarize) fans with the Multiversal villains. The character is set to be a big part of the next at least half-decade of Marvel Studios' on-screen efforts, so it makes sense for their comics brand to bring the character back into the spotlight.

This is not the first time Marvel has done this! With Fantastic Four on the horizon for the MCU, a brand-new take on the team in the comics was just announced by the brand. Pair that with Monica Rambeau (aka Photon) getting her first solo comic series mere months before The Marvels hit theaters screens and it's very easy to see the synergy Marvel is trying to achieve.

And these sorts of comic announcements can even hint at unannounced projects on the MCU slate. The Scarlet Witch was recently revealed to be the focus of another new Marvel Comics project, possibly hinting at the long-rumored Scarlet Witch movie being real.

It is all part of a plan, or at least that is what it looks like from the outside.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025.