James Gunn's Wife, Jennifer Holland, Just Made Her Marvel Debut

James Gunn's wife, Jennifer Holland, is now set to make her official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gunn and Holland started dating all the way back in 2015, even before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was made. However, the two only recently officially got married in September of 2022.

Since then, the filmmaker has worked to bring her into his world. She portrayed ARGUS agent Emilia Harcourt in DC Studios' The Suicide Squad, where the character went on to play a key role in Peacemaker, and made brief appearances in Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Outside of her work with Gunn, Holland was part of small roles on shows like Rush Hour, The Glades, and American Horror Story.

Now, Holland is confirmed to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jennifer Holland Makes Her MCU Debut

DC

Thanks to the official press release for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it's been revealed that James Gunn's wife, Jennifer Holland, has made her MCU debut in the upcoming movie.

Holland will be playing Administrator Kwol, a character who briefly appears at a set piece the Guardians visit early in the movie.

It's probably best not to get one's hopes up about Holland's days in the MCU just beginning.

Administrator Kwol's role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a small one that doesn't seem likely for a reprisal.

At least, when it comes to her part in the DCU, Holland is probably set for quite some time.

While Holland herself isn't yet confirmed to be returning in James Gunn's big DCU reboot, it seems a clear inevitability. Most recently, Steve Agee's comeback as John Economos was made official, and his character goes hand-in-hand with Emilia Harcourt.

It would be a good bet to assume that Harcourt will appear in animated form at some point in the Creature Commandos and then in live action for Waller, with the eventual Peacemaker Season 2 to follow.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is releasing this week in theaters across the globe.