James Gunn Defends His Wife's DC Movie Appearances

DC Studios CEO James Gunn defended his wife and Emilia Harcourt actress Jennifer Holland after receiving criticism for her casting in the superhero franchise.

James Gunn Responds to Wife Casting Criticism

DC Studios CEO James Gunn responded to criticism from a follower calling for him to "stop putting his wife in every DC project." The filmmaker has been dating Emilia Harcourt actress Jennifer Holland since 2015 and married her at a ceremony that took place in September 2022.

Gunn clarified that The Suicide Squad was the only DC project he has cast his wife in, while she later returned in his Peacemaker HBO Max series. He explained he had "nothing to do with the casting of any other movie" - presumably referring to her only other big-screen DC appearance in Black Adam:

"The only DC movie I’ve ever cast my wife in was #TheSuicideSquad. I had nothing to do with the casting of any other movie - anything else was shot a year or so ago while I was deep in 'Vol 3.' But I know some of you are deeply in need of reasons to hate."

The couple first met in 2015 when they were introduced by mutual friend and actor Michael Rosenbaum. Holland appeared in several of Gunn's projects, including the 2019 superhero horror Brightburn which the filmmaker produced with a screenplay written by his cousin Mark Gunn and brother Brian Gunn.

