New Outlander Season 8 Trailer Confirms Release Is 'Coming Soon'

A new trailer for Outlander Season 8 confirms the show's final season's release will be "coming soon" to Starz.

After an unexpected week-long gap, Outlander Season 7 ended on January 17, leaving plenty of questions about where the story could go next. This included a significant injury for Caitríona Balfe's Claire during the Battle of Monmouth and many wondering about her chances of survival.

After starting its run on Starz in 2014, Outlander is quickly approaching the end of its story as Season 8 is confirmed to be the final season in development.

A new trailer for Outlander Season 8 teased the show's upcoming return to Starz.

Only 15 seconds long, the trailer shows off some of the scenery used in Outlander, along with shots of the main cast members seen across all seven seasons.

It then transitions to a card reading, "Outlander, the final season coming soon," hinting at Season 8's release date being not too far away.

The full teaser for Outlander Season 8 can be seen below:

When Will Outlander Season 8 Release?

Now that fans have their first small tease for new episodes, the real question is when exactly Outlander Season 8 will debut on Starz.

Season 7's release dealt with the writers' and actors' strikes of 2023, leading to an extensive wait between production and release. Filming ran from May 2022 until February 2023 before Part 1 ran between June 16, 2023 and August 11, 2023. Part 2 aired from November 22, 2024 until January 17, 2025.

As reported by TVLine, filming for Season 8 took place between March and September 2024, somewhat concurrently with the release of Season 7, Part 1. While that does not include potential reshoots, it will likely still be some time until new episodes are ready to air.

Based on previous gaps in season releases, the earliest Season 8 would likely premiere is late 2025. However, no past season has premiered the same year a previous season ended.

All in all, Season 8 could potentially be pushed to 2026, but considering how early in 2025 Season 7 ended, 2025 is still a possibility for when fans could see Outlander's last season.

The first seven seasons of Outlander are now streaming on Starz.