A collection of beloved actors from previous seasons returns in the 2024 episodes of Outlander Season 7, Part 2, such as Ian Murray, Geillis Duncan, Brian Fraser, and Joan MacKimmie.

The long-running Scottish drama will follow up on Season 7, Part 1's ending which featured Jamie and Claire Fraser finally returning to their homeland, Scotland. However, the pair's reunion will be cut short due to Lord John Grey's interference which will set them apart once again.

Outlander Season 7, Part 2 premiered on the Starz Network on November 22, 2024.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Cast Guide: Who Are the Returning Characters?

Caitríona Balfe - Claire Fraser

Caitríona Balfe

Caitriona Balfe returns as Claire Fraser, a nurse and a time traveler who ends up in the past and develops a romantic relationship with a Highland warrior, Jamie Fraser.

After returning home to Scotland at the end of Outlander Season 7, Part 1 with Jamie, Claire has to deal with the effects of the Revolutionary War by being separated from her true love anew after Lord John Grey orders her to go back to America to treat his nephew.

As the new season progresses, it remains to be seen how Season 7's ending will impact Outlander's already-confirmed Season 8.

In a roundtable interview attended by The Direct at this year's New York Comic Con, Outlander author Diana Gabaldon teased that there will be "little pieces of Book 10" in Season 8 while showrunner Maril Davis confirmed that it will also include storylines from Book 9:

Maril Davis: "Season 7 actually encompasses the last little part of book six, because we didn't, weren't able to finish in Season 6, then books seven and eight. Season 8 will be book nine... I wish we had more of book ten." Diana Gabaldon: "[And] little pieces of book 10." Davis: "I wish we had more of book ten... I mean, I would love to finish [all the books]. I mean, whether or not all the characters survive, don't survive in Season 8. I would like to come back for book ten."

Balfe is best known for her roles in Now You See Me, Escape Plan, Super 8, and Belfast.

Sam Heughan - Jamie Fraser

Sam Heughan

Sam Heughan reprises his role as Jamie Fraser, a Highlander warrior known as a great leader and the future Laird of Lallybroch. He is married to Claire Fraser.

In Outlander Season 7, Part 2, the rising tension in Scotland has put Jamie in a position of danger, and Claire's impending departure to America makes things worse.

As loyalties shift and more chaos ensues, Jamie is greatly tested while the love of his life is not by his side.

Heughan's most notable credits include playing Ryan in Suspect, Danny in The Couple Next Door, and Sebastian in The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Steven Cree - Ian Murray (Old)

Steven Cree

Steven Cree stars as the elder Ian Murray in Outlander Season 7, Part 2. He is married to Jamie's sister, Jenny.

The older Ian makes his return in Season 7, and preview photos tease that a tense encounter with his son is in the cards for Part 2.

Cree can be seen in Bagman, The Diplomat, and A Discovery of Witches.

John Bell - Ian Murray (Young)

John Bell

John Bell reprises his role as the young Ian Murray who is with Claire and Jamie on their trip home to Scotland.

Young Ian is on a romance of his own after developing feelings for a lass and Quaker named Rachel. However, he must do whatever it takes to protect her since a ghost from his past (aka Arch Bug) is out for revenge against him after believing that he killed his late wife.

Bell's notable credits include playing Angus in Battleship, Helius in Wrath of Titans, and Toby Coleman in Tracy Breaker Returns.

Izzy Meikle-Small - Rachel

Izzy Meikle-Small

Izzy Meikle-Small returns as Rachel, young Ian's love interest who is also a Quaker in Outlander Season 7, Part 2.

For context, a Quaker is a person who belongs to a historically Protestant Christian set of group known as the Religious Society of Friends.

In the second half of Season 7, it looks like Rachel will also be involved in an unexpected love triangle since Jamie's son, William, appears to be attracted to her.

Meikle-Small previously appeared in Ripper Street, The 7.39, and Great Expectations.

Charles Vandervaart - William Ransom

Charles Vandervaart

William Ransom (played by Charles Vandervaart) is Lord John Grey's son who is on the other side of the war. The most shocking thing about this character is he is actually Jamie's son, but the pair have yet to learn the truth.

Vandervaart's most recognizable role is playing Robbie Hobbie in 50 episodes of Holly Hobbie.

The actor also appeared in Lost in Space, The Craft: Legacy, and Murdoch Mysteries.

David Berry - Lord John Grey

David Berry

David Berry appears as Lord John Grey, the governor of Ardsmuir Prison who fell in love with Jamie in Season 3.

Outlander Season 7, Part 2 sees Lord John Grey summoning Claire to America to treat his sick nephew. This act ensures that the star-crossed lovers (Claire and Jamie) will be separated again in a good chunk of the next eight episodes of the season.

Berry's notable roles include playing James Bligh in A Place to Call Home, Logan Meyer in Home and Away, and Dan Burrell in Riptide.

Richard Rankin - Roger MacKenzie

Richard Rankin

Richard Rankin returns as Roger MacKenzie, the adopted son of the Reverend Reginald Wakefield, of the 1980s timeline of the series.

Roger is on a mission of his own in the present day as he races against time to find his son, Jeremy, after being taken by Brianna's dangerous coworker, Rob Cameron.

Rankin is best known for his roles in Thirteen, The Syndicate, and Rebus.

Sophie Skelton - Brianna Fraser MacKenzie

Sophie Skelton

Sophie Skelton is part of Outlander Season 7, Part 2's cast as Brianna Fraser MacKenzie, Jamie and Claire's second daughter who is in the present-day timeline.

Brianna has to fend off attacks on her own after Roger and his ancestor, Buck, time travel to the past to find Jeremy. She is left to protect her daughter, Mandy, while a disgruntled coworker maps out a plan to steal a stash of gold that has ties to her ancestors.

Skelton's past major credits include Blackbird, Ren, and So Awkward.

Diarmaid Murtagh - Buck MacKenzie

Diarmaid Murtagh

Diarmaid Murtagh stars as Buck MacKenzie, Roger's time-traveling ancestor who helps him in his search for his missing son.

Murtagh can be seen in The One, Vikings, Dracula Untold, and Sons of Liberty.

Kristin Atherton - Jenny Fraser

Kristin Atherton

Kristin Atherton takes over the role of Jenny Fraser from Season 1 alum Laura Donnelly.

Jenny is Jamie's brother and Claire's sister-in-law who reappears in Outlander Season 7, Part 2. She is part of the welcoming party in Lallybroch who meets up with Jamie and Claire after the war.

Atherton's notable on-screen roles include The Show Must Go Online, Shakespeare & Hathaway - Private Investigators, and Doctors.

Graham McTavish - Dougal MacKenzie

Graham McTavish

One of the familiar faces who will return in Outlander Season 7, Part is Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie.

Dougal is a strong leader and the War Chieftain of Clan MacKenzie.

House of the Dragon fans may recognize McTavish for his role as Ser Harrold Westerling in Season 1 of the series. The actor also appeared in The Witcher, Preacher, and Lucifer.

Nell Hudson - Laoghaire Fraser

Nell Hudson

Another returning cast member from previous seasons who is part of Season 7, Part 2's cast is Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser.

Laoghaire is a young maiden at Castle Leoch who was previously attracted to Jamie.

Hudson has credits in 2022's Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Victoria, and The Doll Factory.

Lotte Verbeek - Geillis Duncan

Lotte Verbeek

Lotte Verbeek reprises her Outlander role as Geillis Duncan, one of the villains from previous seasons who has a bone to pick with Claire. She is a mysterious woman who has experience with witchcraft and a time traveler from the 20th Century.

While her character already died in an alternate timeline, it looks like Roger's time travel shenanigans will unexpectedly bring Duncan back.

Verbeek previously appeared in The Fault in Our Stars, Nothing Personal, and The Blacklist.

Andrew Whipp - Brian Fraser

Brian Fraser (played by Andrew Whipp) returns in Outlander Season 7, Part 2.

Brian is Jamie and Jenny's father who died a few years before Jamie meets Claire.

It is a safe bet that his return has something to do with Roger's time-traveling journey in the brand-new batch of episodes or he could make a comeback via flashbacks.

Whipp is known for his roles in Bodies, Six Four, and Shetland.

Layla Burns - Joan MacKimmie

Layla Burns

Layla Burns returns as Joan MacKimmie, the younger daughter of Laoghaire and Simon MacKimmie.

Her devotion to her faith as a Catholic leads her to leave Scotland and pursue her willingness to become a nun.

Burns' notable credits include Beyond the Lake, Saving Christmas Spirit, and She Will.

New episodes of Outlander Season 7, Part 2 premiere every Friday on November 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

