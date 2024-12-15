Doctor Strange 2 Star Celebrates New 2024 MCU Young Avengers Crossover (Photo)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez offered fans a different perspective of 2024's Young Avengers crossover.

With every introduction of a new young MCU hero, a Marvel Studios Young Avengers project seemed all the more likely; but in late 2024, and after years of waiting, three familiar heroes finally assembled in a rather surprising place.

America Chavez Star Posts New Young Avengers Photo

Instagram

Xochitl Gomez, who played America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Disney's Young Avengers heroes crossover for Worlds of Marvel on Instagram.

During a preview for the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line's latest ship, the second-ever Worlds of Marvel dining experience featured a scene with Gomez's America Chavez, Kathyrn Newton's Cassie Lang from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Dominique Thorne as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Riri Williams.

In the scene, the trio are kicked back at a table on the Disney Treasure's upper deck, and it's clear they've been taking advantage of the ship's free pizza.

After the cameo made headlines and fueled further speculation of an imminent Young Avengers project, Gomez shared a photo from the shoot.

In the shot, the Doctor Strange 2 star is winking at the camera while the alternate angle shows a different perspective of Newton's Cassie and Thorne's Ironheart at the table.

Is Disney's Crossover Teasing a Young Avengers Announcement?

While it's true that Disney's MCU theme park experiences can't exist in MCU canon, they have a history of mirroring in-universe events and even preceding them.

When Avengers: Quantum Encounter debuted at the first Worlds of Marvel on the Disney Wish, it featured Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel before her Disney+ series completed its run.

Also, Brie Larson's first-ever interaction with Ms. Marvel was filmed for Worlds of Marvel and before cameras rolled for Captain Marvel 2.

Whether that trend is continuing with the Young Avengers will be interesting to see, especially in the aftermath of Ms. Marvel recruiting Kate Bishop at the end of The Marvels.

If so, Xochitl Gomez's latest photo may only be the start of what fans will see from Marvel Studios' youngest stars in the coming months.

The Disney Treasure sets sail on December 21, 2024.