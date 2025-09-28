Marvel Studios Just Unveiled the MCU's First 'Young Avengers' Team Roster

The MCU's first Young Avengers team just debuted in Marvel Studios' newest Disney+ series. Throughout the Multiverse Saga, there has been a seemingly conscious effort from Marvel Studios to introduce more young heroes, such as Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, Joe Locke's Wiccan, and Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang.

Fans have long been convinced this is all building toward the MCU's Young Avengers finally teaming up in Phase 6 or 7. The much-anticipated team-up was finally teased in The Marvels' ending in 2023, when Kamala Khan approached Kate Bishop in Nick Fury-esque fashion to tease that she is "putting together a team." The fruits of that first meeting are yet to be seen, but Disney+'s Young Avengers project is reportedly edging closer to happening.

As fans wait to see when the Young Avengers (possibly going by the Champions) assemble on Earth-616, Marvel Zombies finally united these heroes for the first time in an alternate universe, offering a taste of their team dynamics.

Three of the MCU's youngest superheroes were already operating as a team at the beginning of Marvel Zombies as post-apocalyptic best friends:

Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

Marvel Animation

MCU fan-favorite and superfan Iman Vellani is back as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in the 2025 Disney+ series, serving as the show's lead.

Once again, Ms. Marvel's powers are nothing like the comics, as her stretchy powers are abandoned for hard-light constructs. As it turns out, these creations can be brutal under a TV-MA rating, as Ms. Marvel uses them to break through an undead stomach and even destroy an undead Namor's head.

Unfortunately, Ms. Marvel is the only Young Avenger whose role continues through the whole Disney+ series as she meets a new group of survivors and is actively pursued by Elizabeth Olsen's Marvel Zombies villain for a scary reason.

Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

Marvel Animation

Hailee Steinfeld reprises Kate Bishop in her largest role since Disney+'s Hawkeye, utilizing her archery skills to slay the undead as one-third of the all-female team.

Kate Bishop brings something extra to the table in Marvel Zombies, as the superhero survivors living out of her old family home, which was kept well stocked by her mother, Eleanor, who was always preparing for the worst.

When venturing into New York City, the team would frequently encounter Bishop's superhero idol, Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye. This zombified Avenger often set his sights on the heroes, maintaining his archery talent even while undead.

Ironheart (Riri Williams)

Marvel Animation

Just months after her debut Disney+ season, Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams has returned in Marvel Zombies. Currently, Riri doesn't seem to have a full Ironheart suit, and, as the undead series takes place in an alternate universe, she isn't dealing with the consequences of her deal with Mephisto on Earth-616.

Completing Marvel Zombies' Young Avengers trinity, Riri is very much the brains behind the team, who built her own zombie-safe vehicle, the U.S.S. Uhura, which sadly wasn't prepared for the Valley of the Broken Gods.

Riri's brains are put to good use in the apocalypse, as she also managed to hijack the late Iron Man's armored suit to utilize its AI interface, FRIDAY, who debuted in the Spider-Man movies and is coming back next year in Vision Quest.

The MCU's Young Avengers Will Add More Superheroes

For starters, the three members of Marvel Zombies' young superhero team seem like sure-fire picks to join the MCU roster, whether it assembles for the first time in Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, or Disney+'s Champions.

Additionally, when Kamala Khan approached Kate Bishop about forming a team, she asked her, "Did you know Ant-Man had a daughter?" This likely sets up Cassie Lang, aka Stature, as their next recruit still to come.

Beyond that, Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff could add a magical flair to the team, and his brother Tommy has reportedly been cast for Disney+'s Vision Quest. The Maximoff brothers, better known as Wiccan and Speed, are stellar candidates for fifth and sixth roster spots, matching the original Avengers' team size.