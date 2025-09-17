When Belly's Birthday Is In 'Summer I Turned Pretty' TV Show Got Changed from the Book In Season 2

Amazon Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty completely changed the date of Belly's birthday from Jenny Han's novel. At the center of the story of the romance drama series is the self-discovery journey of Isabela "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) as she tries to find the love that she deserves, with her grappling with choosing between her first love (Conrad) and her best friend (Jeremiah). Belly's birthday in the romance drama series played a crucial part in reinforcing her growth and romantic tension with the two Fisher boys.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 confirmed that Belly celebrated her 16th birthday, and this was also the peak of her transformation into a woman. It served as a turning point in Belly's life because this is when the love triangle between her, Conrad, and Jeremiah had a romantic turning point. Aside from the fact that the series completely changed the date of Belly's birthday in the book, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 secretly revealed when it is exactly.

When Is Belly Conklin's Birthday In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Series Vs. Book

Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty books confirmed Belly's birthday is in August. In Chapter 36 of the first novel, Belly said that her "birthday always marked the beginning of the end of summer," noting that it was the "final thing to look forward to." The exact date was not revealed, but the series changed Belly's birthday to the end of June, which is the start of the summer in the United States.

Speaking with Variety in June 2022, Han admitted that "it's a bit of a balancing act" of finding the right formula of adapting the book into a live-action series, confirming that "it's not going to be exactly the same:"

"It’s a bit of a balancing act, because I really had to weigh what the fans are expecting with where the show is going creatively and find that balance. My priority has always been that I want fans of the book to feel really satisfied by the story we’re telling, but also for them to know that this is an adaptation in a new medium, so it’s not going to be exactly the same. I think those are sort of the two things that are always in my head."

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 saw Belly getting disappointed with Conrad for not giving her a gift on her 16th birthday, and it was the last summer they were all together since it was the last one when Susannah was still alive. However, Belly didn't know that Conrad actually bought her the infinity necklace because he was afraid to give it to her then.

This infinity necklace was crucial in giving fans a clue as to when exactly Belly's birthday is, and it seemed it was secretly revealed in Season 2, Episode 2.

In the second episode, Belly visits Conrad's dorm to find him because he has gone missing. At the 9:01 mark of the episode, the same infinity necklace can be found in a calendar resting over the date June 20, highly suggesting that this is Belly's birthday. Conrad would not have placed that necklace on that exact date on the calendar if it were not Belly's birthday.

Fast forward to Season 3, and Belly's birthday once again served as the focal point of her love story with Conrad. While the pair didn't talk much through the years because of Belly's relationship with Jeremiah, Conrad reassured her in Season 3, Episode 4's ending that he would never forget her birthday, and this crucial moment led to their first hug since they were in a relationship. This was important because Belly's feelings slowly shifted toward Conrad, even though she didn't want to admit it then, because she was about to marry Jeremiah.

After Jeremiah and Belly's wedding didn't push through because of her lingering feelings for Conrad, she decided to start fresh and discover more of herself by leaving the United States and heading to Paris.

Why 'Summer I Turned Pretty's Finale Once Again Proved Belly's Birthday Is Important

The highly anticipated series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty finally resolved who Belly ended up with, which happened during her 22nd birthday.

Conrad decided to drop everything before going to his medical conference in Brussels to surprise Belly for her birthday, possibly reconnect, and rekindle their failed romance.

Conrad's arrival essentially prompted Belly to face her unresolved feelings for him, and her birthday serves as the perfect avenue for her to deal with them head-on. As for Conrad, seeing Belly in a different light made him love her even more because he saw her as a more confident woman who was not afraid to embrace change this time.

At one point during Belly's pre-birthday dinner, it was apparent that Conrad had renewed confidence in professing his love for her, knowing he didn't have a reason to hold back anymore because his brother was out of the equation. He told everyone he wanted to "bring a little piece of Cousins" to Belly because he knew her birthday was important.

Conrad and Belly's lingering feelings for each other eventually manifested during the early hours of her 22nd birthday. They started to kiss, which led to something more intimate. After they slept together, Belly admitted to Conrad that she "used to wish for [him] every birthday."

However, their conversation shifted because she was still confused about whether Conrad's feelings were genuine. Although Conrad assured her that he loves her out of his own free will and not because of what Susannah wanted for him, she admitted that she wasn't sure about what to feel, potentially with her being conflicted that she would change her life again for him.

Ultimately, Belly realized that Conrad still loves her no matter what. He loved her since the beginning, and even if Paris changed her (for the better). In the end, Belly rushed to find Conrad to declare her love for him, pointing out that she chooses him out of her own free will:

"I choose you of my own free will. If there are infinite worlds, every version of me chooses you in every one of them."

This realization and declaration of love for each other cemented Belly and Conrad's endgame for The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it further showed that they would go back to each other no matter what, even if change and time challenged them.