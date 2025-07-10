James Gunn Confirms The 1 DCU Project DC Studios Is Bringing To Comic-Con 2025

James Gunn is only bringing one DCU project to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, but it will be a big one. Comic-Con 2025 is going to look quite a bit different than it has in previous years. For example, Marvel Studios will not be filling up Hall H to break any insane news like in previous years, and, although the DCU is in its most crucial stage and is still trying to establish itself, James Gunn is only going to highlight one upcoming project rather than all of the movies and shows coming out in the next couple of years.

Peacemaker Season 2 will officially be featured at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. The main cast members will be appearing alongside creator, director, and writer James Gunn to talk about the upcoming installment.

According to Gunn via X (in a post that has since been deleted), as shared by San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog, he and the Peacemaker Season 2 crew will be present at the 2025 convention "to talk Peacemaker Season 2:"

"The cast of 'Peacemaker' (and I) are headed to SDCC this year to talk 'Peacemaker' Season 2!"

Gunn's post also included a special graphic that featured John Cena's Peacemaker in full costume with the official San Diego Comic-Con logo.

The full list of cast members for the Peacemaker panel has not been revealed yet, but fans can likely expect to see Cena, Jenifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Freddie Stroma (Adrian Chase), and Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo). It is possible that Peacemaker newcomer Brey Noelle, who will be playing Batman villain White Rabbit, could appear as well.

Peacemaker Season 2 will officially premiere with a different streaming schedule than Season 1 on HBO Max on August 21, 2025. The series will be the second streaming title of the new DCU, following Creature Commandos.

What Will James Gunn Reveal at Comic-Con?

Most likely, the Peacemaker Season 2 panel will give fans an opportunity to learn more about Season 2, especially since it has been confirmed that Peacemaker will play a major role in the DCU moving forward.

The panel will also likely allow Gunn to answer some burning questions for fans, both about the second season of the series and about the DCU as a whole.

It is possible that some sort of special look, exclusive trailer, or short clip of Season 2 will be revealed at Comic-Con, but that has not been confirmed or announced yet.

It is important to note, though, that John Cena already spilled the beans that audiences will get a first look at the show's new intro sequence at Comic-Con, so fans and those in attendance can at least expect that to be showcased at the convention.

Since Gunn opted to bring Peacemaker to San Diego Comic-Con, that indicates that he has high hopes for the sophomore season of the hit show, and teases that it may be a highly important installment in the greater DCU.