Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 May Still Happen, Says Franchise Actor

Tobey Maguire and director Sam Raimi may reunite for a fourth Spider-Man movie according to one of the franchise's villain actors.

Tobey Maguire’s surprise return as Peter Parker in the MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home led many to wonder if a fourth movie featuring his web-slinger will happen.

Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi previously said that he’s now “completely open” to the idea of making Spider-Man 4 thanks to the concept of the Multiverse.

Moreover, Sony Pictures’ official Twitter account responded to a fan asking about Spider-Man 4 by saying that “anything is possible.”

Marvel Star Teases Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Sandman actor Thomas Haden Church expressed interest to reprise his role as the Spider-Man villain in a potential Spider-Man 4 led by Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi in the director's chair.

Church admitted that he heard "rumors" that Raimi will reunite with Maguire for a fourth movie, noting that he would "probably campaign" to appear in a cameo if it happens:

“There’s always been some kind of…I’ve heard rumors…that Sam Raimi was going to do another ['Spider-Man' movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo.”

In April 2022, Raimi told Fandango that he wants to work with Maguire again for either a Spider-Man film or another project that is outside Marvel:

"I've come to realize after making '[Doctor Strange 2]' that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups. I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a 'Spider-Man' movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again, in a different role."

In Sean O’Connell's new Spider-Man-centric book, With Great Power, it was revealed that if Raimi wants to "go out on a high note" if he decides to return and direct another Spider-Man movie:

“If [Sam Raimi] was going to do a ‘last’ 'Spider-Man' movie, he wanted to go out on a high note. He wanted to do it his way. No compromise. No last minute [orders to] ‘change this, change that,’... that was the studio’s pitch to bring him back, and unfortunately, I just don’t think it worked out that way.”

Meanwhile, in March 2023, Church revealed that he had talks "about the possibility of Sandman coming back" in future Marvel projects:

"Jon [Watts], and I had, and Amy Pascal the lead producer, and Kevin [Feige], we all had a lot of conversations. And I would say… conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into a future iteration of it. The conversation has happened about him coming back, and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story with Flint and being not just Sandman, but returning to human form, because there was a story of that."

Will Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 Happen?

It is unknown where Thomas Haden Church heard the news about Spider-Man 4, but it's possible that the actor may have learned about it from the various rumors online.

On the flip side, there's also a chance that Church was made aware of a potential fourth Spider-Man film from legitimate sources, and he accidentally revealed it in the interview.

Whatever the case, it's safe to say that the demand for a Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movie is sky-high and it would be quite fitting if Sony Pictures decides to move forward with it.

In fact, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man producer Grant Curtis expressed hope of seeing a fourth installment:

"There were other stories within those movies that did not get told. I hope someday, as any Spider-Man fan would tell you, that all those stories come out and that narrative continues."

While anything is possible due to the concept of the Multiverse, many would agree that a fourth Spider-Man film needs to be made with care and not to be rushed to development.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for purchase on major digital platforms.