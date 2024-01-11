The four Doctor Who specials streaming on Disney+ were placed under an eye-catching new banner.

Last November and into December, the BBC aired three brand-new Doctor Who specials that starred the beloved David Tennant making his grand return to the franchise, this time as the Fourteenth Doctor.

In the last of the Tennant-led specials, the Doctor underwent a bi-regeneration. This made room for the new face of the series, the Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, while also leaving room for more adventures with Fourteen.

Disney+ Highlights New Doctor Who Collection

Disney+

Disney+, now helping fund new episodes of Doctor Who in exchange for the international distribution rights for the series, placed the four currently available specials into a new collection.

The specials contained within this collection are listed below:

Doctor Who Special 1 - “The Star Beast”

Special 1 - “The Star Beast” Doctor Who Special 2 - “Wild Blue Yonder”

Special 2 - “Wild Blue Yonder” Doctor Who Special 3 - “The Giggle”

Special 3 - “The Giggle” Doctor Who Special 4 - “The Church on Ruby Road”

The collection‘s icon is presented in a striking blue and purple color scheme with a silhouette of the TARDIS and the Doctor Who logo front and center:

Clicking on the icon will show all four specials in the menu below:

Disney+

What’s Next for Doctor Who?

Now that Ncuti Gatwa’s charismatic Fifteenth Doctor has taken the show's reins, what’s coming down the pipeline for the fan-favorite sci-fi series?

For starters, the Doctor has a brand new companion in the form of Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday. Although Ruby’s time on Doctor Who may end up being short-lived as Gibson has recently discussed taking on other roles soon.

For now, though, viewers have many time-traveling escapades with the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday to look forward to in a fresh show series coming up sometime in May 2024. However, no official premiere date has been announced yet.

Doctor Who is now streaming on Disney+ in the United States.