Disney+'s Star Wars: The Acolyte Gets Release Date Update (Official)

One of the upcoming Star Wars shows on Disney+, The Acolyte, has gotten a new update from Disney revealing when fans can expect to see the series premiere.

The anticipation surrounding The Acolyte has been high, especially after sequel trilogy lead star Daisy Ridley heaped praise upon the Star Wars series.

While Lucasfilm did showcase the series' stellar cast and a production update, one of the biggest questions surrounding the show is its release date.

When Will The Acolyte Release on Disney+?

Star Wars

During the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 9, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that The Acolyte is officially set to premiere in 2024:

"Just last night, I got a clip of a Star Wars series that's going to air on Disney+ in 2024 called 'The Acolyte,' that looks brilliant. Television series is working for [Lucasfilm]."

Iger's confirmation is also in line with Bespin Bulletin's report where the outlet stated that a potential 2024 release date for the series could be in the cards.

The Acolyte joins Andor Season 2 as the two live-action Star Wars shows (so far) lined up to premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

Why The Acolyte Could Be Star Wars Next Big Hit

Aside from being one of the highly-anticipated Star Wars shows, The Acolyte is also set to make history as the first Sith-led project, with lead star Dafne Keen saying that this "has never been done before."

Considering The Acolyte's historic achievement, it's possible that the upcoming Disney+ series was saved for 2024, potentially as one of Lucasfilm's biggest shows.

Moreover, The Acolyte receiving a 2024 release date makes sense since 2023 is packed with notable Star Wars shows on Disney+ already. This year, The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew are all set to banner the galaxy far, far, away on the streaming service with Mando Season 3 already up and running.

A 2024 premiere for The Acolyte should also give the cast and crew more time with production and post-production. There's a chance that the show could premiere in the second quarter of 2024 or even in the latter half of the year, giving everyone involved more breathing room to finish the project.

Given that Star Wars Celebration is around the corner, Lucasfilm could finally unveil The Acolyte's actual release date during the event to give fans something to look forward to.