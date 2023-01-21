Daisy Ridley Hypes Up 1 New Star Wars Disney+ Show

After a number of years away from the franchise, Daisy Ridley shared what Star Wars project she is most excited about on Disney+.

Ridley, who most will know as Rey Skywalker/Palpatine from the Sequel Trilogy, continued a long line of badass female heroes within the Star Wars franchise, a trend that is going nowhere with the likes of The Acolyte and Ahsoka coming down the intergalactic pipeline.

However, the 30-year-old actress has not had the best go of it since her time within the galaxy far, far away came to an end (at least for the time being). The abuse the actress took over her trilogy of movies actually caused her to leave social media, even though she has since "come out of social media hibernation" and has reconciled with her feelings about the franchise and its fandom.

Not to say the actress is ready for a full-blown comeback, but she does seem to be more tuned into the Star Wars world than she has been since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters more than three years ago.

Daisey Ridley Hypes Up The Acolyte

Star Wars

In an interview with Variety, Star Wars star Daisy Ridley shared her thoughts on the upcoming Disney+ slate for the franchise, specifically calling out The Acolyte.

When asked about the number of projects within the sci-fi franchise set to star female protagonists, Ridley said that she had "sat next to someone at the ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere" from Lucasfilm, who told her "[The Acolyte] is amazing:"

She added that Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg "can handle herself" and that the young actress has can handle herself "been working for a long time."

According to Ridley, when it comes to her role as one of the strong female characters in the franchise it's about "[being] in the moment and [enjoying] what it is:"

“Not just with ‘Star Wars,’ but with everything, you try and be in the moment and enjoy what it is because life moves quickly,”

The Rey actress lamented that with all the feedback and criticism that can come with working in a name like Star Wars, one just has to "find the good in it all and enjoy it:”

“We’re all living in that, with people saying more than they need to and commenting more than they need to. It’s so individual. Find the good in it all and enjoy it.”

She reminded anyone jumping into the Star Wars universe that "the world is a crazy place, it’s important to tune out that stuff.”

On the subject of Star Wars on Disney+, Ridley told The Wrap that "[she hasn't] watched all [the series]," but thinks "the work everyone’s doing is amazing:"

“I haven’t watched all of them, but it’s just because of timing and stuff like that. But yeah, I mean the work everyone’s doing is amazing.”

She also remarked that while working with Pedro Pascal (of The Mandalorian) on her new film Sometimes I Think About Dying, she kept thinking "this is really cool, he’s The Mandalorian:"

“I worked with Pedro Pascal and I was like, ‘This is really cool, he’s The Mandalorian.’ I still find it all very exciting.”

Is Daisy Ridley Done With Star Wars?

First off, it is exciting to finally see Daisy Ridley back and engaging with the Star Wars universe.

For so long it felt like she - along with some of her Sequel Trilogy stars - would never even look Lucasfilm's way ever again. But, no matter one's thoughts on the films she starred in Ridley is an important part of one of the biggest franchises of all time and should be celebrated as such.

No this is not a case of Ridley hyping up a project (The Acolyte) to tease some greater comeback. She genuinely is wishing the best for more of these female-led Star Wars stories and seems to be ready to help her fellow stars if needed.

While the likes of John Boeyga have said "[he's] moved on" and is done with Star Wars, Ridley looks as though she could be coming around on the idea of doing more if Disney were to ask.

At last year's BAFTAs, the actress told the press that "[she'd] always be Rey," at least not closing the door on an eventual return.

Ridley needs to let some of these wounds heal. Time flies everything, and right now it seems that she is happy just observing from afar.

Disney+'s The Acolyte has no set release date, but with production ongoing, fans should expect it to start streaming sometime in early 2024.