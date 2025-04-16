Star Wars Celebration will take place in Japan from April 18-20, and fans will want to attend several major movie and TV-related panels.

The bi-annual Star Wars fan convention last took place in London in 2023 and provided numerous exciting updates from the galaxy far, far away, including Daisy Ridley's return as Rey and the debut of new trailers for several Lucasfilm titles.

Quite a few new Star Wars releases are scheduled to appear at Star Wars Celebration in Japan, and there will undoubtedly be some surprises as well.

Star Wars Celebration 2025 Panel Schedule & Times (United States)

Star Wars Celebration

Below is the full schedule of Star Wars Celebration panels for all the major events relating to the franchise's on-screen properties, listed in U.S. East Coast Time.

Thursday, April 17, 2025

The Mandalorian and Grogu – 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM ET

"Join Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and special guests for a sneak peek at what’s to come for the Mandalorian and Grogu on their biggest adventure yet, this time on the big screen and in theaters in 2026."

Friday, April 18, 2025

Light & Magic – 12:00 AM - 1:00 AM ET

"Join us for a deep dive into Light & Magic, the critically acclaimed documentary series chronicling the legendary journey of Industrial Light & Magic."

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away... – 1:00 AM - 2:00 AM ET

"Join us in Japan for the latest publishing news from the prequel trilogy to the sequel trilogy and beyond, including news on the grand finale of The High Republic! With Adam Christopher, Tessa Gratton, Marc Guggenheim, Lydia Kang, Ethan Sacks, Phil Szostak, Alyssa Wong, and Marvel’s C.B. Cebulski!"

Andor: A Star Wars Story – 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM ET

"Join creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy, executive producer Diego Luna and cast for a sneak peek at the final season of Andor."

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Ahsoka – 12:00 AM - 1:00 AM ET

"Join Dave Filoni and special guests as we look back at the first season of Ahsoka."

First Look: Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 – 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM ET

"Celebrate the first two volumes of Star Wars: Visions and the animated anthology’s anticipated return to anime. Hear from new and returning studios as they share a sneak peek of their Volume 3 shorts."

Disney Experience: Building the Galaxy with Walt Disney Imagineering – 10:30 PM - 11:30 PM ET

"Join Walt Disney Imagineering for an intimate discussion on how Star Wars comes to life at Disney Experiences around the world. Hear directly from the creative minds behind Star Wars projects and attractions."

What News and Announcements to Expect From Star Wars Celebration 2025

Star Wars Celebration is the event on the calendar for fans of Lucasfilm's sci-fi world, and if there's anywhere exciting news will be announced, it's during this convention.

At the very least, fans will get a preview of Season 2 of Andor ahead of its official premiere on April 22 and a new peek at Star Wars Visions Volume 3. The studio may also choose to screen some footage for its next big-screen release, The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Lucasfilm Studios does not have a showcase scheduled for Star Wars Celebration Japan like it did in 2023, so it seems unlikely that any updates will be given on the future slate of projects, like Shawn Levy's upcoming Star Wars film and Daisy Ridley's return in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's new movie.

However, Dave Filoni will be in attendance and will hopefully provide some updates on the much-anticipated second season of Ahsoka during its dedicated panel.