Netflix Daredevil Star’s Latest Photos Spark Born Again Season 3 Return Hopes

There have been plenty of set photo leaks from the filming of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, not only spoiling the return of The Defenders but also new villains that Charlie Cox's Murdock will have to stop. However, another Netflix alum may be preparing for her return sooner than many expected.

Elodie Yung recently posted two videos on her Instagram Stories of herself working out with a dumbbell. With her show, The Cleaning Lady, having ended last year and no other projects on her schedule, fans could only come to one logical conclusion: Yung is returning as Elektra in Born Again Season 3.

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The next season of Born Again only began filming in March, with shooting expected to last at least three more months. This means that there's still plenty of time for Yung to join filming, if she hasn't already.

It would also mean it's only a matter of time before fans see a glimpse of Yung's Elektra again, along with whatever new outfit she'll inevitably be sporting. This is something that has become a common occurrence with the production of Born Again, with set photos having already spoiled Kingpin's new look.

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Elektra's return only makes sense with The Hand appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in their classic red ninja suits. It makes even more sense given rumors that the ancient organization is poised to make a comeback in the next season of Born Again.

But the last time Daredevil and The Defenders encountered Elektra, she was a brainwashed weapon of The Hand that nearly killed all of them over some dragon bones. What will Elektra's intentions be with her no longer under their five thumbs?

Will Elektra Be Friend or Foe?

The last time fans saw Yung's Elektra, she was kissing Daredevil before a building fell on them in the climax of The Defenders. However, her body was never found, and considering executive producer Aaron Moorhead shot down the show exploring any supernatural elements again, it's hard to imagine Elektra was revived from the dead a second time.

The Hand and its leaders were also all seemingly killed at the end of The Defenders, yet the group made a flashy return in Brand New Day. So, it's entirely possible that Elektra herself revived the order of ninjas as the last survivor. Considering The Hand is seen infiltrating a prison and attacking the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, her leadership hasn't sanded off their deadly edge.

It's also possible that the organization has split into factions, as it did in the original Netflix series, with the faction in Brand New Day unwilling to follow Elektra's possibly less murderous leadership, having its own plans for the city.

Netflix

Elektra's return would also be an opportunity to fix the mistakes made with her character and give her a chance to shine as a proper anti-hero, as she is in modern comics.

There's also a chance, with Murdock and Karen's relationship on the rocks over him saving Bullseye's life, that Elektra could return as Daredevil's love interest. A romance that has endured between the two, no matter how many other partners Murdock found and lost.