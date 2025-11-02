Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Will Abandon One Mainstay from the Netflix Series

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will abandon one key mainstay left over from the original Netflix show. For the most part, Disney+'s new Daredevil series has been a seamless continuation of the former Daredevil series, which ran on the Big N from 2015 to 2018. However, there have been a few key changes in the transition, whether it be the departure of key players, slight tonal shifts, or something as simple as the amount of money allocated to each episode.

In a recent interview, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 executive producer Aaron Moorhead revealed yet another change that will be made to the series as it heads into its sophomore run. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Moorhead let slip that this version of the R-rated superhero series does not "really interact" with supernatural elements:

"I've heard this theory, you eagle-eyed geniuses. I would love to tell you, however, Marvel will snipe me if I say anything else. But what is really nice about Daredevil being a street-level superhero is that, generally, the supernatural doesn't really interact with this universe as much, even though it is within the MCU."

He continued, "that often gives much stronger consequences where punches hurt more and blood means more:"

"So that often gives much stronger consequences where punches hurt more and blood means more and getting hurt means more and dying very often does mean that you’re actually dead. But that’s all I can say."

Netflix's Daredevil series was never the most fantastical comic book adaptation; however, it did notably feature some supernatural or supernatural-adjacent elements—particularly when it came to Élodie Yung's Elektra. Notably, Yung's Netflix character (who is rumored to return in Daredevil's Disney+ revival) was resurrected in Daredevil Season 2, through what seemed to be otherworldly means.

Netflix

Supernatural elements were also incorporated into the broader Netflix Marvel canon in several places, including Iron Fist and Jessica Jones. It appears, however, that Moorhead and the Born Again creative team have abandoned the supernatural bent for Marvel Studios' future Daredevil-based stories.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in March 2026. Matt Murdock's latest street-level adventure will see him going to war in the streets of New York against the villainous Mayor Wilson Fisk and his anti-vigilante agenda. Charlie Cox leads the super-powered streaming series once again, with names like Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Krysten Ritter rounding out its cast.

Is Daredevil Abandoning the Supernatural a Good Idea?

In Marvel Comics, Daredevil has always been known as a more grounded hero, but that does not mean his stories have been entirely devoid of the supernatural. Removing that from his Disney+ adventures may not ultimately be the best idea.

There will be a contingent of fans who celebrate Marvel Studios' focus on Charlie Cox's comic book supe as a primarily street-level character. Still, it is taking away so much potential for beloved comic adaptations and could put Marvel in a peculiar place in the future.

Marvel Studios

This is especially true when considering the fate of Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson as the series progresses. Foggy was notably killed in Born Again Season 1, leaving him off the board for any potential appearance in Season 2.

Yet, the creative team behind the series has been clear that Foggy will pop up in Season 2 and Henson will be on-screen to play him. If they are reviving him in some way, then that inherently will incorporate supernatural elements, and if it does not refer to it as such, fans are going to have some questions.

It also eliminates the potential for insane character moments from the comics, such as the terrifying Muse (the killer seen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1), coming back to life after being killed and inhabiting the body of a young artist, Morgan Whittier.

So, in short, it is incredible that Marvel Studios wants to lean in on Daredevil's 'blood on the pavement' grounded nature for Born Again, but it could be doing the character a disservice in completely ripping out any semblance of the supernatural in the process.